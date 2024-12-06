Dance Connection To Return To MCCC's Kelsey Theatre For Holiday Tradition THE NUTCRACKER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dolls and sweets come to life, mice and toy soldiers battle, and snowflakes dance in a beautiful snow-covered forest in the holiday classic ballet "The Nutcracker," presented by the Dance Connection live and on stage in a family-friendly, abridged and narrated format at Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre, Dec. 13-15.

There is much to enjoy in this version of the traditional Christmas ballet, which runs just over an hour. Set in 19th century Europe to the magical score by Tchaikovsky, the ballet features wonderful Nutcracker moments, with Clara and her Nutcracker Prince battling the Mouse King and embarking on a journey through the Land of Sweets with the Sugar Plum Fairy, complete with snowflakes dancing in a beautiful snow-covered forest.

The Dance Connection's Nutcracker is fully narrated and abridged so children and adults of all ages can enjoy. The ballet is danced entirely by children and teens. The Dance Connection of Hillsborough started in 2007 with a mission to bring dance to young people in Central New Jersey, and provide performance and training opportunities for aspiring dancers. The dancers range in age from 5 to 18, coming from communities throughout the region.

Showtimes for "The Nutcracker" are Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., with a special daytime show for groups Friday. Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. (contact box office for details).

In addition, Kelsey Theatre is proud to be returning as a partner with the U.S. Marine Corps for the annual "Toys for Tots" campaign. During all five performances of "The Nutcracker," as well as other performances at Kelsey during the holiday season, patrons can add joy to a child's holiday by donating a new, unwrapped toy in the Kelsey Theatre lobby.

Tickets for "The Nutcracker" are $22 for adults, and $18 for children/students and seniors. They may be purchased online at kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at (609) 570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking available next to the theater. For more information or to receive a printed copy of the brochure, call the box office or visit the theater website.

