DRUM TAO Comes to the State Theatre New Jersey

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

DRUM TAO will explode on stage with a captivating performance full of flash and fire! Renowned for powerful and athletic drumming, their newest show, The Best, blends traditional “Wadaiko” (Japanese Drums) with modern energy and theatrical flair. Seen by 10 million spectators across the globe, DRUM TAO shows feature vibrant costumes, dramatic synchronized drumming and movement with a variety of traditional Japanese instruments, including flutes and harps, alongside the massive taiko drums. They have captivated audiences worldwide—selling out shows in 26 countries—garnering critical acclaim and accolades along the way.

DRUM TAO has a rich history of international spectators celebrating their groundbreaking performances. In 2016, their Off-Broadway debut in New York was sold out, earning high praise. A year later, they launched their long-running Tokyo show MANGEKYO, which went on to have over 500 performances. In 2020, they opened a stunning new permanent outdoor theater, TAO no Oka, nestled in the breathtaking Aso Kuju National Park. Continuing to innovate, they launched CLUB TAO in 2022, bringing their high-energy performances to Tokyo and Osaka's hottest nightclubs. Most recently, in 2024, DRUM TAO completed an ambitious 100-day tour across the United States and Canada.

Their achievements have been recognized with numerous honors, including the Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Award, the Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner's Award, the Outstanding Cultural Achievement Award from Oita Prefecture, and the Cultural Creation Award from Taketa City.