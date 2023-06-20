DIVAS IN MY MIND; A Very Gerry Impersonation Show Comes to Madison

The event is on Sunday July 2, 2023.

Jun. 20, 2023

Vamps, Rhinestones, Queens; oh dear! Fasten your seatbelts because the next stop is Hollywood! All aboard the Very Gerry Vessel, as we journey to Old Hollywood and pay tribute to iconic women. Ever wanted to know what the divas of the past think about the stars of today? What would they talk about or even sing? Perhaps they're back to clear up a few rumors and bad press?

These broads MADE Hollywood. This Impersonation show of epic drag proportions also features audience interaction, big Broadway hits and psychedelic parodies of some of your favorite pop songs! Join "The Golden Gays" Co Star and Actor, Very Gerry, as he brings these Hollywood characters back to life, with a campy trip that you'll never forget!

About Mutual Morris: Our purpose is to build mutual aid networks among community members across Morris County, NJ. We support one another with emergency relief during times of crisis, and also to build self-sufficiency for the long-term through education and support of community initiatives.

4:30, Doors and 5:00, Show time

Tickets start at $10.00, with VIP upgrades available

Get your tickets Click Here




