DEPTHS OF WIKIPEDIA Comes to NJPAC in September

The performance is on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 p.m.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Depths of Wikipedia Live, a stage version of the social media sensation on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 p.m.
Listen to creator Annie Rauwerda as she takes the audience on a journey through Wikipedia’s most interesting corners.
Think you know Wikipedia? Think again. Writer, comedian and @depthsofwikipedia creator Annie Rauwerda explores the weirdest, wildest corners of the community encyclopedia in this hilarious show. Journey down the rabbit hole of strange facts, silly photos and NSFW trivia. Be a part of the live audience and put the “crowd” in “crowdsourcing.” You’ll learn. You’ll laugh. You’ll have the time of your life [citation needed].
