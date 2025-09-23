DEATHTRAP Opens At Music Mountain Theatre Friday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music Mountain Theatre will stage Ira Levin’s Tony-nominated comic thriller Deathtrap from September 26 through October 12, 2025.

Known as one of Broadway’s longest-running thrillers, Deathtrap mixes murder, comedy, and unexpected twists in a story about a struggling playwright, his eager protégé, and a wary wife with “strong scruples and a weak heart.”

Levin’s script continually rearranges the elements of a traditional whodunit, producing what critics have called “more twists and turns than a slalom race.” Audiences can expect a night of shrieks and laughter as betrayals, double-crosses, and shocking revelations unfold onstage.

The cast will feature Jim Morris as Sidney Bruhl, Karen Cameron as Myra Bruhl, Nicholas Kianka as Clifford Anderson, Juliet Hommes as Helga ten Dorp, and Roger Madding as Porter Milgrim. The creative team will include direction by Jonathan Wierzbicki, scenic design by McAfee Madding, costume design by Jordan Brennan, lighting design by Chris Cichon, and sound design by Nick Bates.

In addition to mainstage offerings, Music Mountain Theatre will continue its young audience programming with The Great Pumpkin from October 11–25, followed by The Snow Queen’s Frozen Adventure from November 1–22. Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., with tickets priced at $12.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.

Tickets

Deathtrap will run for 12 performances only: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $32 for adults and $30 for students, seniors, and military. They may be purchased online at musicmountaintheatre.org, by calling 609.397.3337, or in person at the box office. Subscription packages for the 2025 season remain available through December, offering savings on multiple productions.