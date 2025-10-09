DANCING WITH THE STARS Comes to NJPAC in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dancing with the Stars is hitting the road with a 74-date tour across North America and will make a stop at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday February 14, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

After a sold-out tour earlier this year, DWTS returns in 2026. This year's stage spectacular will feature fan-favorite professional dancers from the #1 hit television series in a mix of standout routines from DWTS' record-breaking Season 34 and fresh performances created just for the stage.

With more than 35 million votes cast weekly by viewers, Dancing with the Stars: Live! jumps from screen to stage with an all-star cast of professional dancers: Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, EMMA SLATER, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart and Hailey Bills. Under the direction of Emmy Award- winning choreographer Mandy Moore (La La Land, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour), these fan favorites bring the artistry and athleticism of the ballroom to life in an unforgettable live experience.

The momentum comes at a high point for the franchise: the Season 34 premiere ranked as the #1 most mentioned show on social media across all broadcast and cable, and generated more than double the number of audience votes compared to the Season 33 premiere. That passion now extends beyond the ballroom, offering audiences nationwide the rare opportunity to experience the energy, excitement, and star power of Dancing with the Stars live on stage.

“We cannot wait for all the fans of DWTS to come out and enjoy the show we have dreamed up for this year's tour. These dancers are simply the best in the world at what they do, and we hope that everyone is as thrilled as we are to enjoy this one-of-a kind all-new show that brings the tv show we all love to life LIVE in venues across North America.” – Jared Paul, Faculty Inc.

“Dancing with the Stars has been captivating fans for two decades, and the passion for the show has never been stronger. Last year, the tour sold out in every city for the first time in franchise history, so we extended the run—and sold those shows out as well. More than anything, it's incredible to see the fandom and energy on the road. The tour gives our professional dancers the chance to connect and directly interact with the very people who cheer for them and vote for them each week. That connection, coupled with the exhilaration of experiencing these performances live, makes the tour a truly unforgettable experience for fans nationwide,” – Ryan O'Dowd, President of Unscripted, BBC Studios, and Executive Producer on Dancing with the Stars.