Creativity Deep Dive Workshop Comes to Vivid Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vivid Stage is offering a new creative class especially for adults over the last weekend in July. Creativity Deep Dive, taught by professor and playwright Phoebe Farber, is an opportunity for grown-ups to have the fun of exploring their own imaginations and creative potential. The class is offered from 10-2:00 on July 26 and 27; lunch will be provided.

This class will introduce students to the field of creativity, defined as using the imagination to bring something new into being. Students will engage in exercises that illustrate core creative concepts, such as risk-taking, tolerating uncertainty, optimism, divergent thinking and the imagination. These exercises will focus on creative writing, photography, sculpture and music. The goal of the class is to use the arts to illustrate the world of creativity and help students build their creative skills in order to access their own creative power.

Phoebe Farber is a practicing psychotherapist (MSW, Ph.D.) who has worked with clients in a private practice for over 25 years. She is a professor at Montclair State University, where she teaches a course on creativity, the creative process and ways to cultivate a creative mindset. She is a co-founder of Building Creative Minds, an organization that leads residencies and workshops in creative thinking as a tool for resilience, rejuvenation and empowerment. She has travelled to England, Scotland, Israel and Sweden to lead classes in accessing the creative spark that exists within all of us. Phoebe is a Fulbright Scholar and co-author of the upcoming textbook Igniting the Spark: Activating your Creative Mind.

Phoebe wrote the live series Gemstones for Vivid Stage last season, and will be working with the company to create several original projects in the coming year. Previously, her work Psychodrama was given a world premiere production at Vivid, and her other plays have been seen at Dixon Place, The International Fringe Festival, Emerging Artists Theatre, Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage, The Depot Theater, The Bickford Theater, Jersey City Theater Center, The Irvington Short Play Festival, Up Theater and Nora's Playhouse. Playwriting fellowships include Writers Theatre of New Jersey and The Ground and Field Theater Festival at UC Davis.

Registration information can be found here. Classes will be held at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue in Summit. The venue is wheelchair accessible. For more information for any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, and visit www.vividstage.org.

Comments

Don't Miss a New Jersey News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...