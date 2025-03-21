Council President Joyce E. Watterman & Art House Productions To Present HERSTORY 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Art House Productions, in collaboration with Jersey City Council President Joyce E. Watterman, will present HerStory 2025, a special oratory play honoring Women's History Month on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

This program showcases powerful personal narratives celebrating the strength, resilience, and achievements of women in our community. Following the performance, there will be a panel discussion led by Council President Joyce E. Watterman. A medical professional specializing in women's health from the Jersey City Medical Center will participate in the panel discussion alongside the writers.

HerStory 2025 will feature moving stories from local women, performed by a talented ensemble of actors dedicated to bringing these voices to life. Audiences will experience a dynamic blend of storytelling and performance, highlighting the profound impact of women in our society.

Featured Storytellers:

Marijul 'Jujo' Conol

Tanvi Malushte

Kayla Khaled

Katrina Powell

Twinkle Roy

Morgan Spann

Rachel Therres

Monique Wilson

Performers:

Saanchi Amin

Upasna Barath

Toni Belafonte

Yanelba Ferreira

Asia Jenine

Shigeko Sara Suga

Rachel Therres

“We are honored to present HerStory 2025 as a platform to uplift and amplify the voices of extraordinary women in our community,” said Meredith Burns, Executive Artistic Director of Art House Productions. “These stories highlight the resilience and power of women who continue to shape our world.”

Council President Joyce E. Watterman added, “Women's voices deserve to be heard and celebrated. HerStory 2025 is a testament to the courage, perseverance, and achievements of women in Jersey City.”

This program is made possible through the generous sponsorship of RWJ Barnabas Health - Jersey City Medical Center, reaffirming its commitment to supporting initiatives that empower and uplift the local community and Council President Joyce E. Watterman and the City of Jersey City.

