News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Comedian Joey Diaz Comes To NJPAC This June

Joey Diaz is bringing his legendary comedy to Brick City on Friday, June 27th at 8 p.m. at New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

By: Feb. 18, 2025
Comedian Joey Diaz Comes To NJPAC This June Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Fresh from his role in The Many Saints of Newark and riding high from his New York Times bestseller Tremendous: The Life of a Comedy Savage, Joey Diaz is bringing his legendary comedy to Brick City on Friday, June 27th at 8 p.m. at New Jersey Performing Arts Center as part of the Prudential North to Shore Festival.

LATEST NEWS

BPO to Present 64th Young Artist Competition Concert
Paper Mill Playhouse to Launch 'Take A Ticket' Initiative For TAKE THE LEAD
Tyrese Gibson Comes to NJPAC in April
Art House Productions Will Host 'Reconstructions' Exhibit

Buckle up for a night of unhinged comedy with Joey Diaz — the most dangerous storyteller in stand-up!

Known for his appearances on Netflix's The Degenerates and as a regular on The Joe Rogan Experience, Joey Diaz doesn't just tell jokes — he unleashes stories that blur the line between hilarious and shocking. Expect brutal honesty combined with wickedly funny stories delivered by a seasoned performer who knows how to wield words in a way that sends you on a rollercoaster of laughter.

Joey Diaz film and television roles, includes My Name Is EarlEverybody Hates ChrisThe Longest YardSpider-Man 2Grudge Match, and The Many Saints of Newark.

Tickets to see Joey Diaz go on-sale Friday, February 21st at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos