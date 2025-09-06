Comedian Bobby Collins Comes to the Bell Theater This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Bobby Collins comes to Bell Theater this fall, in a night of comedy to showcase the talent behind behind five comedy albums, three recorded specials, and two books. The event is Thursday, November 6 at 7:30 PM at Bell Theater at Bell Works in Monmouth County.

Comedian Bobby Collins has an ability to truthfully translate the human condition. Audiences across the country relate to his comedic characterizations as he exposes the humor of day-to-day situations as well as serving up resplendent rants on world events. Through precise physical timing and impeccable audience insight, he has honed his talents while performing from hole-in-the-wall clubs to sold-out theaters. Bobby Collins’ rise to top headlining, comedic master was inevitable. His true dedication to his craft is what keeps his vibrant shows consistently sold out.

A Native New Yorker, Bobby has had the opportunity to tour with titans of entertainment like Frank Sinatra, Cher, Julio Iglesias and Dolly Parton. As a professional stand-up comedian, he’s worked alongside friends, Chris Rock, Ray Romano and Drew Carey, as well as many others. Rosie O’Donnell specifically requested that Bobby take over as host for Stand-Up Spotlight. He's also made innumerable television appearances on legendary shows like Letterman and The Tonight Show with both Jimmy Fallon and Jay Leno. Collins is widely regarded as a “comic’s comic.”