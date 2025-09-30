Comedian Aaron Chen To Perform At NJPAC in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedian Aaron Chen will perform at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 8:00 p.m.

Known for his clever misdirection, whimsical perspective, and cheeky delivery, Chen has been named one of Deadline’s “15 Comedians Ready to Break Out in 2025” and one of Vulture’s “Comedians You Should Know.”

Chen’s credits include appearances on ABC, Netflix, Adult Swim, and Late Night with Seth Meyers. He will also be seen in Dink, the upcoming comedy from Ben Stiller. Praised as one of the most distinctive comedic voices of his generation, Chen continues to win fans worldwide with his unpredictable charm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 3 at 10:00 a.m. and can be reserved at NJPAC.org, by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or at the NJPAC Box Office (1 Center Street, Newark, NJ).