Classical Guitarist Milos, Finding Neverland, And Celtic Angels Come to MPAC in March

World renowned classical guitarist Milos takes the stage of MPAC on Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $29-$49.

Miloš grew up in Montenegro, during the time of unrest in the Balkans. It was not an obvious gateway to classical music but he has gone on to become the world's most celebrated classical guitarist, selling out major concert halls and topping music charts around the world.

Miloš continues his dominant presence on the world's concert stage this season after two years of enforced absence due to an injury. His U.S. tour - 'The Voice of the Guitar' is an electric program showcasing the immense diversity of the guitar repertoire: from Bach to the Beatles, Villa Lobos to Paul Simon ... and beyond.

Miloš' fifth studio album - Sound of Silence - was released in September. This album is a deeply intimate and personal collection of music that accompanied him through a journey of recovery and (re)discovery. The repertoire on the album (and the tour) showcases a broad range of music including brand new arrangements of classical repertoire, affectionate nods to the pop world, and collaborations with friends.

Highlights of Miloš' 19/20 concert season include performances of the Talbot concerto with the Atlanta Symphony and Borusan Orchestras, solo recitals at the Wigmore Hall, the Verbier and Rheingau Musik Festivals, a major UK tour with the ever popular Aranjuez concerto, and the 'Voice of the Guitar' program with the 12 Ensemble throughout the UK, USA and Asia.

FINDING NEVERLAND, the musical that made us all believe in our imagination, will be making its way to Mayo Performing Arts Center for three performances on Friday and Saturday, March 6-7. Tickets are $59-$99.

The winner of Broadway.com's Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, this breathtaking smash "captures the kid-at-heart," says TIME Magazine. FINDING NEVERLAND tells the incredible story of how playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four Young Brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys' enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The magic of Barrie's classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event. Critics raved that FINDING NEVERLAND is "far and away the best musical of the year!" (NPR) and Vogue cheered, "It's a must-see you'll remember for years to come!"

Finding Neverland is produced by APEX Touring, who is highlighting their fourth national tour season and past tours include the 2019 tour of Once, 2019 international tour of The Wizard of Oz, 2018 and 2019 national tour of The Wizard of Oz, the 2018 tour of Cabaret and 2017 tour of Pippin.

For more tour and casting information ttps://findingneverlandthemusical.com/

Get in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day with the delightful music of The Celtic Angels at MPAC on Sunday, March 8 at 7 pm. Tickets are $39-$59.

Through their shared zeal and passion for Ireland's musical traditions, this troupe enables their audiences to experience the real Ireland.

Celebrating their cherished heritage through Irish dance, music, and song is something these entertainers take very seriously. You'll be enthralled from the moment the lights dim as the sweet and stirring songs of Ireland, rigorously precise dances, and traditional musicianship carry you to Ireland on wings of music.

Some of the sweetest voices under heaven make up the Celtic Angels: Victoria Kenny, Emily Carroll , Tammy Browne, Amy Penston, and Ellie Mullane - Irish to the core and seasoned entertainers all. These ladies cut their teeth in such musicals as West Side Story, Grease, and in Jury's Irish Cabaret.

The Celtic Knight Dancers, featuring two former lead dancers of Riverdance, perform with athletic precision in routines that leave audiences breathless. Their rhythm and artistry are astonishing.





The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin round out the show with flawless interpretations of authentic Irish Trad instrumentals, and their backing of both singers and dancers is perfection.