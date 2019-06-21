Classic Film Series Announced At Union County Performing Arts Center

Union County Performing Arts Center's Classic Film Series continues with three classic films presented on 35mm film. All film screenings include free popcorn along with an organ pre-show on the theater's historic "Biggest Little Wurlitzer" organ beginning at 7:15pm.

Forrest Gump (Friday, July 19 at 8:00PM)

Forrest doesn't have a high IQ, but he makes up for it in earnestness, loyalty, and a knack for being in the right place at the right time. From humble beginnings as a bullied child with leg braces, Forrest runs his way out of Alabama to become a member of the College Football All-America Team, a recipient of the Medal of Honor, a ping pong champion, and the owner of a shrimp-based restaurant, all while unwittingly interacting with some of the most influential historical figures of the time. Forrest Gump is a funny, endearing look into the life of a funny, endearing man!

Stand By Me (Friday, August 16 at 8:00PM)

In 1959, Gordie Lachance, Chris Chambers, Teddy Duchamp, and Vern Tessio, four 12-year-old friends with varied home lives, decide to take a journey to find the body of a missing boy named Ray Brower. The boys must pass through a junk yard with a vicious dog, swim through a leech-infested pond, and reach the body before local delinquent Ace Merrill and his gang get there first and steal the fame of finding Brower. Not fully understanding the magnitude of seeing a "dead kid," the boys begin the journey with a sense of wonder and excitement, but those feelings soon evolve into sobering self-reflection. Stand By Me is a glimpse into the process of sharing vulnerabilities and growing up, and the importance of having friends to do it all with.

The Goonies (Saturday, September 14 at 8:00PM)

Brothers Mikey and Brandon, along with Mikey's group of friends dubbed "the Goonies," live in the Goon Docks of Oregon. Their time there is about to be cut short, as the expansion of a country club is forcing the foreclosure of homes. Mikey is determined to find a way to stay, and thinks the group has discovered it in his parent's attic: a map to pirate "One-Eyed" Willy's treasure. The hunt for the "rich stuff" leads the gang to a restaurant (and the tunnels below it), where the infamous Fratelli family is hiding out for some serious crimes. Now having to maneuver past booby traps straight out of fantasy on the way to the treasure, while dealing with the very real threat of dangerous criminals, Mikey and his friends are in for an adventure!

The Union County Performing Arts Center is located at 1601 Irving Street in Rahway, NJ. General admission tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased at www.ucpac.org/events, in person at the Box Office, or by calling 732.499.8226. The Box Office can be reached via email at boxoffice@ucpac.org.





