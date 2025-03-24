Classic American Tales to Offer Theater Workshop in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Classic American Tales (CAT) is offering a theater workshop that begins on Wednesday, April 30 and concludes, after four full-group and several break-out smaller-group rehearsals, with a performance at End of the Road Theater on Saturday, May 24.

Participants may perform script-in-hand or fully-memorized and all levels of experience are welcomed, ages 17 on up. Workshop leader Gayle Stahlhuth is known for creating safe and nurturing atmospheres in which to work, allowing actors' creativity and imagination to flourish. She has a collection of one-acts and scenes, but looks forward to learning from participants what plays they wish to rehearse and perform.

Before April 30, participants have the opportunity to talk to Stahlhuth about what they wish to accomplish and if they have scenes and/or monologues in mind to perform. On April 30, from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., after warm-ups and theater games, work begins on performance selections. Although the next time the full group gets together is on Wednesday, May 14, from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., by then everyone will know what role or roles they are playing, and rehearsals, based on participants’ schedules, will have already begun. Other full-group rehearsals are on Wednesday, May 21 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and the afternoon of Saturday, May 24. The public performance is on Saturday, May 24 at 7:00 p.m.

The location for group rehearsal and performance is End of the Road Theater, 3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May, NJ. Participants are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. so rehearsals can start on time. Total cost is $80, and on performance night, half of the proceeds will be divided among the actors. Payment is made through End of the Road Theater here, or pay in person by visiting the theater. To contact Gayle Stahlhuth directly, e-mail classicamericantales@aol.com or call 609-884-5898.

Stahlhuth, who founded CAT in the spring of 2023, was the producing artistic director of the Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company for 23 years. For 40 years she has conducted theater workshops throughout the country at universities, public schools, libraries, on Ute Reservations, for Chautauquas, Road Scholars, and for Theatre for a New Audience and Plays for Living in NYC. She started conducting in-school residencies for public schools in Cape May County in 2000 and started ELTC’s Summer Theater Workshop in 2006.

Funding has been made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/ Department of State, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners through the Cape May County Division of Culture & Heritage, and donations from patrons. Season Sponsor is OceanFirst Bank and CAT is a proud partner of NJREV.

Photo Credit: Annie McDonough

Comments