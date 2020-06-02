Clarke Thorell, Tally Sessions and More to be Featured in A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE RADIO PLAY Livestream Benefit

New Jersey's Jesse Walker, host of the online celebrity show "The Jesse Walker Show," to help raise funds for The Heifer Project, has gathered Broadway veterans and New Jersey's best to present a special livestream event of the holiday classic A Christmas Carol, The Radio Play, adapted by and with music by Tony Palermo. ONE-NIGHT ONLY on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 8:00PM. All donations and proceeds from the event will go to benefit The Heifer Project.

Watch via livestream on all "The Jesse Walker Show" social media pages:

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0XB61vkgqBBJRQphNIEwTg?view_as=subscriber

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/The-Jesse-Walker-Show-1035226623323386/?modal=suggested_action¬if_id=1590438154317499¬if_t=page_user_activity

Experience a holiday classic as an old-fashioned radio broadcast in this a faithful adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic story, A Christmas Carol, The Radio Play, adapted by and with music by Tony Palermo. It's the 1940's and you and your family are sitting around the radio listening to your favorite program "The Holiday Playhouse" hosted by Clarke Thorell (Broadway's Hairspray, Annie, The Front Page) where this week they are presenting the holiday classic, A Christmas Carol featuring Belinda Allyn (Paper Mill's Beauty and The Beast, Benny & Joon) as the Ghost of Christmas Past/amongst others, Estelle Balsirow as Tiny Tim/amongst others, Jeff Brown as Marley/amongst others, Tally Sessions (Paper Mill's Beauty and The Beast, Broadway's Company) as Scrooge, Tatiana Wecshler (Paper Mill's Benny & Joon) as Mrs. Cratchit/amongst others, and Jesse Walker ("The Jesse Walker Show") as Bob Cratchit. They will be joined by Carol Ammirata, Tom Ammirata, Valerie Goss, Sheri Hecker, and Mike Zandeman. The script is true Dickens language and features authentic orchestral Victorian Christmas carols, spooky ghost music, and manual sound effects.

Jesse Walker, named "Talk Show Host with Tenacity" by New Jersey's Bergen Record in 2005, has been producing, directing, choreographing, and acting in his own plays, as well as other revivals, since he was 15-years old. Walker runs his own theater group and puts on plays locally around his neighborhood almost every year. During high school, he hosted his own show on public access on ECTV in Emerson, NJ. After relocating and a 6-year break, Jesse returned via internet with his revamped debut of "The Jesse Walker Show." Musical theater credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Grease, Take Me As I Am (original), Smile Annie Farbissen, A Christmas Carol with a Jewish twist (an original adaptation). Television credits: "The Jesse Walker Show," and "Caroline Rhea." Awards: The New Jersey Governors Award for being the first handicapped person to have his own celebrity talk show.

The Heifer Project (also known as Heifer Project International) is a global nonprofit working to eradicate poverty and hunger through sustainable, values-based holistic community development. Heifer distributes animals, along with agricultural and values-based training, to families in need around the world as a means of providing self-sufficiency. Recipients must agree to "pass on the gift" by sharing animal offspring, as well as the skills and knowledge of animal husbandry and agricultural training with other impoverished families.

Based in Little Rock, Arkansas, Heifer International started with a shipment of 17 heifers to Puerto Rico in 1944. Since 1944, Heifer International has distributed livestock such as goats, bees, and water buffalo, along with training and other resources, to 20.7 million families, or more than 105.1 million people in more than 125 countries.

Immediate action is needed to prevent a crisis of hunger around the world. Millions of families in the United States and around the world are now facing hunger and poverty due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Your gift will provide hope for families worried about their future. All donations and proceeds from the event will go to benefit The Heifer Project - www.heifer.org.

