Cirque Du Soleil's CRYSTAL Comes To Newark This June

Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to present its coolest arena show yet - CRYSTAL - in Newark this summer. This one-of-a-kind performance blends circus art and the world of ice skating.

CRYSTAL will take the audience on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground where ice skating of all kinds mingles with acrobatics and aerial feats. CRYSTAL will perform at the Prudential Center in downtown Newark from Thursday, June 16 through Sunday, June 19 for FIVE performances. CRYSTAL will mark Cirque du Soleil's first visit to Prudential Center since 2016.

Mike Newquist, Senior Vice President, Touring Shows Division said: "We are absolutely thrilled to finally bring CRYSTAL back on the road. For two years our performers have been waiting to skate again and experience the joy of the audience once more. It will be an emotional and magical return."

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, CRYSTAL is not just an ice show, it's the very first experience on ice from Cirque du Soleil! Watch world-class ice skaters and acrobats claim their new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen acrobatics. Discover a new kind of performance as Cirque du Soleil meets the ice to defy all expectations.

CRYSTAL invites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to colorful life with astounding visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the Signature Sound of Cirque du Soleil. This show is suitable for all ages.

Tickets for CRYSTAL are now available exclusively to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and includes access to advance tickets and special offers. To join, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com. General tickets will be on-sale in Newark beginning Monday, April 4 at 10AM. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.