Cirque Dreams HOLIDAZE Comes To NJPAC In Newark

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE dazzles with a brilliant and whimsical family holiday spectacular.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

Cirque Dreams HOLIDAZE Comes To NJPAC In Newark

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), known for bringing world-class entertainment close to home, presents new family shows for the entire family to enjoy presents Cirque Dreams Holidaze on Tuesday, December 26 at 7:00 p.m.
 
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE dazzles with a brilliant and whimsical family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Broadway World exclaims, “Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid.” 

Featuring an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more, the Dayton Daily News proclaims, “A new set of eyes should be added to my Christmas list…there's no way the stunts I witnessed onstage actually happened as most of them aren't humanly possible.” 

Imaginative and fun for the whole family, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an original music score including new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree.” Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child's eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye! 

Recommended for ages 5 and older. 
 
Tickets to see Cirque Dreams Holidaze are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.  




Recommended For You