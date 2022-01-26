Chris Pinnella, 12-Piece Orchestra Set For Valentine's Weekend In Asbury Park

This February join acclaimed vocalist Chris Pinnella (formerly of Trans-Siberian Orchestra) along with his 12-Piece Orchestra, as they take the stage at Tim McLoone's Supper Club, on the boardwalk in Asbury Park, for a special 2 night engagement as they reimagine some of the most classic and iconic songs ever written.

While the singer's well known version of the Leonard Cohen masterpiece, 'Hallelujah', has become a staple in all his live shows, this weekend of shows will see the debut of newly arranged classics by Neil Young, Randy Newman, James Taylor, The Righteous Brothers, Simon & Garfunkel, Guns n' Roses, Elvis, Tom Petty, Jimmy Webb, Ray Lamontagne, Billy Joel, The Beatles and more.

"I've gone back to the drawing board for this one and I'm thrilled at how it's all coming together. From my talented musicians to the new arrangements and even the debut of another original song as well," says Pinnella.

The orchestra for night will feature Michael Pinnella (Symphony X) on Piano, Gina Corso (Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, Sarah Brightman) on Violin, Natalie Spehar (Michael Buble, 2 Cellos, Il Volo), Joe Gullace (Thank You Scientist) on Trumpet, Greg Grispart (Bruce Springsteen, The Duprees) on Saxophone, rounding out the group is the brilliant Doug Mikula on Lead Guitar, Jared Morris on Rhythm Guitar and Ryan Cullen on Drums.

Chris Pinnella plays Tim McLoone's Supper Club on Friday February 11th & Saturday February 12th at 8:00PM. Doors Open at 6:30pm. McLoone's is a true supper club with table style seating and dinner and drinks served throughout the night. Tickets start at $35.00 by going to www.timmcloonessupperclub.com or by calling the box office at (732) 774-1155.