Chris Pinnella + 10-Piece Orchestra Set Encore Performance In Asbury Park This August

Join Chris Pinnella (former lead singer with Trans-Siberian Orchestra) along with his killer 10-Piece Orchestra as they bring you reimagined interpretations from some of the most prolific bands and songwriters of the last century. Pinnella's powerful vocals, which sound like a mix of Josh Groban and Michael Buble, together with his phenomenal orchestra, seemingly bend genres, and take each song into majestic territory.

Pinnella and company have added an encore performance on Friday August 16th at Tim McLoone's Supper Club in Asbury Park, NJ. Expect to hear a refreshed setlist filled with The Beatles, U2, Billy Joel, Pink Floyd, Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, The Rolling Stones, Simon and Garfunkel, Judy Collins, Led Zeppelin, Roberta Flack and more.

The band will comprise 10 phenomenal musicians with Michael Gilch musical directing on Piano, Gary Mazzaroppi on Upright Bass, Joe DeVico on Drums, Paul Heaney on Lead Guitar, Jared Morris on Rhythm Guitar and John Martin on horns. Rounding out the group is Kate Goddard on Violin, Vince Novellino on Violin, Will Marshall on Viola, and Jenn Fantacchione on Cello.

Tickets

VIP+ Ticketing with early soundcheck access and upfront table seating are available for purchase as well as VIP ticketing which guarantee an upfront table as well.

An Evening with Chris Pinnella plays Tim McLoone's Supper Club, 1200 Ocean Avenue Asbury Park, NJ 07712 on Friday August 16, 2024. Doors Open for VIP+ Ticket Holders at 6:30pm / General Public at 7:00pm. Show begins at 8:00pm. Tickets from $35 / $42 / $49 / $59. Box Office: (732) 774-1400 or Online at www.chrispinnella.com/dates.

