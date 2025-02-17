Chefs Who Care: A Night With Lidia Bastianich Will Support Pediatric Cancer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ashley Lauren Foundation has announced its Chefs Who Care event, set to take place on April 29, 2025 at the amazing Addison Park in Aberdeen, N.J. This special evening will feature celebrated Italian American chef, Lidia Bastianich as our 2025 Honoree. It promises to be an unforgettable culinary experience benefiting children with cancer and their families.

Lidia Bastianich is an icon and a household name in the culinary world. An Emmy-winning TV host, best-selling cookbook author, and restaurateur, she has built a legacy of authentic Italian cooking blended with heartfelt storytelling. Her appearances on PBS led to a celebrated television career, with award-winning shows like Lidia's Kitchen, Lidia's Italy, and Lidia Celebrates America. Lidia is also a co-founder of Eataly, an international Italian marketplace, and has developed her own LIDIA'S line of sauces with her children, Joseph and Tanya.

Among her many honors, Lidia has received seven James Beard Awards, two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Culinary Host, and was most recently recognized with a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024. Her work extends beyond the kitchen as she advocates for refugee education through the UN's Adopt-A-Future program.

Hosting the evening as Master of Ceremonies is the infamous Billy Harris, a renowned entertainer and auctioneer who has captivated audiences for over three decades with his razor-sharp wit and masterful improvisation. Known for his magnetic stage presence and legendary ability to engage any crowd, Billy Harris carries on the entertainment legacy of his cousin, Vaudeville icon Georgie Jessel. His energy and talent ensure an evening filled with laughter, inspiration, and generosity.

An evening of culinary excellence for a cause, the Chefs Who Care event will bring together top chefs from New York City, New Jersey and the Tri-State Area, fine dining experiences, live entertainment and an exciting silent and live auction to support the Ashley Lauren Foundation's mission of providing financial assistance, emotional support, and programming for children battling cancer and their families. Guests will enjoy an exquisite dining experience crafted by some of the finest chefs in the industry.

“Having Lidia Bastianich and Billy Harris be part of this event is a true honor,” said Monica Vermeulen Founder and CEO of the Ashley Lauren Foundation. “Their passion and generosity align perfectly with our mission to bring hope and relief to families facing pediatric cancer. This event promises to be an unforgettable evening of great food, heartfelt stories, and incredible support for our cause. It is an event you won't want to miss.”

