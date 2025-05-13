Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop Reveals Annual Spring Festival Of Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performers Workshop (YPW) is set to present their annual Spring Festival of Shows May 23 through June 1 in the Little Theatre of the Seay Building on the campus of Centenary University at 400 Jefferson Street in Hackettstown, NJ.

Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performers Workshop has opened registration for the 5-week 2025 Summer Intensive Workshop running July 14 through August 17. No experience is necessary, and all new applicants must complete an interview with the program director. Tuition is $495 for the first child and $450 for the second. The registration and tuition deadline are July 9, 2025. For more information, to schedule your interview, and to register please call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 – 0900.

Led by Broadway, Film, and Television veteran Michael Blevins, the YPW Summer Intensive Workshop is a 5-week intensive musical theatre workshop designed to meet the needs of beginning, intermediate, and advanced performers ages 8 - 18 interested in working in the theatre. With an emphasis on discipline, self-worth and the development of communication skills, this hands-on program is one of the few in the nation to utilize both formal classroom training in theatre arts and real-world practical production experience for young people. In the classroom, YPW students participate in a wide variety of subjects ranging from Acting to Tap, Theatre Dance to Voice, and everything in between. A variety of elective classes are offered based upon availability and can include stage combat, stage make-up, improv, radio production, stage management / technical theatre, audition technique, among various other areas of discipline all taught by industry professionals. The session culminates in a festival of shows featuring the presentation of full-scale musical productions. All registered students are guaranteed a part in at least one production.

YPW also presents the annual Spring Festival of shows with Charlotte’s Web: The Musical and A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine May 23 through June 1.

Charlotte’s Web: The Musical adapted by Joseph Robinette from the beloved children’s book by E.B. White features music and lyrics by Charles Strouse. Charlotte’s Web is a heartwarming musical about the unlikely friendship between a spirited pig named Wilber and a wise, compassionate spider named Charlotte. When Wilbur’s life is in danger, Charlotte hatches a clever plan to save him, spinning words into her web that capture the admiration of all. Filled with memorable songs, endearing characters and timeless lessons about friendship, loyalty, and the magic of everyday miracles.

Specific performance dates and times for Charlotte’s Web: The Musical are Friday, May 23 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, May 24 at 2:00 PM; Sunday, May 25 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, May 31 at 8:00 PM; and Sunday, June 1 at 2:00 PM.

A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine is a musical comedy double feature that celebrates the golden age of entertainment. With a book and lyrics by Dick Vosburgh and music by Frank Lazarus, the first act is a sparkling musical revue set in the lobby of Hollywood’s historic Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, where ushers sing and dance their way through classic songs, hilarious movie trivia, and a tribute to the magic of the silver screen. The second act transports audiences to a wildly comic adventure inspired by the Marx Brothers, filled with zany characters, witty dialogue, and madcap antics.

Specific performance dates and times for A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine are Saturday, May 24 at 8:00 PM; Sunday, May 25 at 2:00 PM; Friday, May 30 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, May 31 at 2:00 PM; and Sunday, June 1 at 7:00 PM.

Tickets for all performances of the YPW Spring Festival of Shows are $12.50 for adults and $10.00 for children under 12.

This year’s Spring Festival of Shows features Charlotte’s Web: The Musical and the musical comedy A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine. Tickets are $12.50 for adults and $10.00 for children under 12. Registration is also now open for the Young Performers Workshop 5-week Summer Intensive running July 14 – August 17. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to register for the YPW 5-week Summer Intensive call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 – 0900 or visit Centenary Stage Company on-line at centenarystageco.org.

Comments

Best Ensemble - Live Standings Operation Mincemeat - 18% Death Becomes Her - 10% Swept Away - 10% Vote Now!