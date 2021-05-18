Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop Presents Their Spring Festival Of Shows

Centenary Stage Company's critically acclaimed Young Performers Workshop will present their spring 2021 festival of shows from May 28 - 30. This season the students in the program will present two separate productions to be presented throughout the weekend.

The first, Chaplin, will be comprised of several "Classic Celluloid Stories Told in Dance" having been choreographed and adapted by program director, Michael Blevins. The second production, Seven Chances, is a comedy in three acts by Roi Cooper Megrue.

Multiple works of classic film star Charlie Chaplin are given new life in YPW's, Chaplin, choreographed and adapted by Michael Blevins. These pantomime-dance depictions include the silent masterpiece, "The Kid", about a little tramp who discovers a little orphan and brings him up but is left desolate when the orphanage reclaims him.

Seven Chances by Roi Cooper Megrue tells the story of Jimmie Shannon. Jimmie is to get the twelve million dollars left by his deceased grandfather - provided he is married by the time he reaches his thirtieth birthday. Jimmie doesn't care much about marriage, or money and doesn't think he's particularly handsome. "I'm not engaged," he says, "and I'm not in love - and I don't know a girl in the world well enough to even hook her up the back - and I've got to be married by midnight tomorrow." But Jimmie has a chance! In fact, he has seven, and it is with these that the rest of the play is concerned.

Spring Festival of Shows runs May 28 - 30 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown. Tickets are $12.50 for adults and $10.00 for children under 12. Specific performance dates and times are: Chaplin on Friday, May 28 at 8:00 PM, Saturday, May 29 at 2:00 PM, and Sunday, May 30 at 7:00 PM; Seven Chances on Saturday, May 29 at 8:00 PM and Sunday, May 30 at 2:00 PM.

Hailed as "a state treasure" the Centenary Stage Company Young Performers Workshop (YPW) is a musical theatre training program for children 8 - 18 years old and operates under the auspices of the Centenary Stage Company, a not-for-profit Equity Theatre Company in residence at Centenary University. Dedicated to the enrichment of young lives through the use of theatre arts, the Young Performers Workshop is one of a few youth theatre programs to offer both formal training along - side practical production experience. Career-minded students can prepare for the rigors of a professional career; yet, students not aiming for a professional career benefit from the program, with its emphasis on discipline, self-worth and development of communication skills.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900.