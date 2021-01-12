Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop Opens Registration For 2021 Spring Session

Centenary Stage Company's critically acclaimed Young Performers Workshop is now seeking new and returning applicants for the 2021 Spring Session. The 15-week Spring Session of YPW will run from February 13 through May 30. The deadline to register is Monday, February 8.

The session will culminate with live a performance opportunity for the students to be performed in May. All applicants must complete an interview with Program Director Michael Blevins prior to acceptance and registration to the program.

Hailed as "a state treasure" the Centenary Stage Company Young Performers Workshop (YPW) is a musical theatre training program for children 8 - 18 years old and operates under the auspices of the Centenary Stage Company, a not-for-profit Equity Theatre Company in residence at Centenary University. Dedicated to the enrichment of young lives through the use of theatre arts, the Young Performers Workshop is one of a few youth theatre programs to offer both formal training along - side practical production experience. Career-minded students can prepare for the rigors of a professional career; yet, students not aiming for a professional career benefit from the program, with its emphasis on discipline, self-worth and development of communication skills.

The Spring session begins on Saturday, February 13 with the final performances scheduled for the weekend of May 27. Classes will meet in the Dance Studio in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the Centenary University campus. Students will be placed in groups, or "cohorts", to allow for covid-19 safety provisions. Students will have no more than 10 children in their cohort and students from the same families will automatically be placed into the same groups for transportation convenience. Each group will get assigned times to arrive for their session in the dance studio to be determined after registration is completed for all students in the program.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic and in compliance with CDC, Centenary University, and State recommendations and guidelines, Centenary Stage Company has made the following adjustments to standard YPW procedures: each student will manage their own screen process prior to every rehearsal/performance via the CampusClear phone application (phone number required), students will be having their temperatures taken upon arrival and before entering any rehearsal or performance spaces, students may arrive as early as 5 minutes prior to their scheduled rehearsal time and MUST leave campus immediately after their assigned session as no one will be permitted to remain on campus after their session, there will be a 30 minute break between sessions to allow for proper cleaning of the rehearsal spaces, rehearsals will be held outdoors when possible, and masks MUST be worn with social distancing being practiced and enforced.

Tuition for the 15-week program is $425 per student, with a family discount of $395 for a second child with family discounts available for additional children. A $75 non-refundable registration fee applied towards tuition is required. Tuition must be paid by the first class. The registration deadline is Monday, February 8 and there is a $30 late fee for registration payment received after this date. Additionally, there is a $12 fee to be charged for any returned checks. The Centenary Stage Company return policy states that any refunds requested after the first YPW session has begun will result in a 75% refund and 50% after the second session. The registration fee is non-refundable and there will be no refunds offered after the third session.

For more information, to register visit centenarystageco.org, email the Centenary Stage Company box office at boxoffice@centenarystageco.org, or call the office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5pm. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.