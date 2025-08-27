Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series to Return With MISS NELSON HAS A FIELD DAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series will return for the 2025-2026 season with Miss Nelson Has a Field Day September 25 - 29. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre of the Centenary University campus located at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets for these performances are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12.

Miss Nelson Has A Field Day tells the story of The Smedly Tornadoes have not only never won a football game, they have never scored a single point! Coach Armstrong goes bonkers and Miss Nelson decides to help out. She enlists Coach Viola Swamp to whip the team into shape and save the day! Snappy sequel to “Miss Nelson Is Missing!” A perfect fall musical.

The Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series (YAS) is part of the professional Centenary Stage Company's mission to serve the region's youth with performances and workshops throughout the year. Several times a year, the Young Audience Series offers stage adaptations of classic children's literature at the Centenary Little Theater located in the Seay building at 400 Jefferson Street Hackettstown, NJ 07840 on the campus of Centenary University. In addition to "in-house" performances the Young Audience Series offers a selection of productions available for touring.

Tickets for Miss Nelson Has A Field Day are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. Performances will take place Thursday, September 25 at 7:00 pm; Friday, September 26 at 10:00 am; Saturday, September 27 at 2:00 pm; Sunday, September 28 at 2:00 pm; and Monday, September 29 at 7:00 pm. Performances are located at the Little Theatre in the Seay building of the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ.