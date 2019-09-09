Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series Presents POLKADOTS

Dedicated to serving the region's youth with dynamic performances and workshops throughout the year, Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series brings Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical to the stage! The production will take place from September 26 to September 30 in the Little Theatre on the campus of Centenary University at 400 Jefferson Street in Hackettstown, NJ: Thursday at 7:30 pm; Friday and Saturday at 8 pm; Sunday at 2:00 pm and Monday at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $17.50 for adults and $12.50 for children under 12. Tickets are available online at centenarystageco.org or by calling the box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical follows 8-year-old Lily Polkadot who just moved to the "Squares Only" small town of Rockaway. As the first Polkadot in an all Square school, Lily faces an almost impossible task of gaining acceptance from her peers. From daily bullying to segregated drinking fountains, Lily's quest seems hopeless until she meets Sky, a shy Square boy whose curiosity for her unique polkadot skin blooms into an unexpected pal-ship. Inspired by the events of The Little Rock 9, Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical serves as a colorful history lesson for children, reminding them that our individual differences make us awesome, not outcasts. The musical was created by Melvin Tunstall III, Douglas Lyon and Greg Borowsky.

In addition to these "in-house" performances, the Young Audience Series offers a selection of productions available for touring, including beloved adaptations of classic children's literature like A Year with Frog and Toad and School House Rock Live Jr. Bring the fun right to you! For more information or to book your school group, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2019-2020 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, Zonta Morristown Chapter and CSC corporate sponsors, including Season Sponsor Heath Village Retirement Community, The House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center with Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





