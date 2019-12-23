Centenary Stage Company's Music Festival Continues with Figueiredo and Peplowski: The Bossa Nova Wave

Centenary Stage Company continues its annual January Thaw Music Festival with Diego Figueiredo and Ken Peplowski: The Bossa Nova Wave. The performance will take place at the Lackland Performing Arts Center on Saturday, January 18th @ 8:00 pm.

"Diego Figueiredo is one of the greatest guitarists I've seen in my whole life. The world needs to listen to his music," raves fellow legendary guitarist George Benson. Figueiredo's superb technique, timing and imagination have made him one of the hottest international names right now. He has studied classical guitar, Brazilian popular music and jazz in several different conservatories, including: Franca, Ribeirão Preto, Tatui and Berklee College of Music. Figueiredo's incredible technique, combined with his unique interpretation and emotion, has impacted fans and concert goers in more the 60 countries around the world.

Mel Torme is quoted as saying, "Since the advent of Benny Goodman, there have been too few clarinetists to fill the void that Goodman left. Ken Peplowski is most certainly one of those few. The man is magic." Peplowski has recorded over 70 CDs as a soloists and close to 400 as a sideman. Charlie Byrd, Mel Torme, Rosemary Clooney, Erich Kunzel and the Cincinnati Pops, Hank Jones, Peggy Lee, Bill Charlap, Woody Allen, Benny Goodman and Madonna are just a few of the names with whom Peplowski has performed/recorded. He travels at least half of each year playing clubs, concert halls, colleges and pops concerts. Peplowski has headlined the Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, Birdland Jazz Club, the Blue Note and Dizzy's Club amongst many other venues.

Centenary Stage Company's January Thaw Musical Festival will feature these two virtuoso musicians, Diego Figueiredo and Ken Peplowski, as they bring to life the music of the famous album "Jazz Samba." In 1962, Antonio Carol Jobim wrote the songs "The Girl from Ipanema", "Corcovado" and "Wave." April of that same year, Stan Getz and Charlie Byrd's famous album, "Jazz Samba," hit #1 on the Billboard Pop Chart. This new musical sensation crafted an explosion of Grammy and Billboard hits that launched the Brazilian Bossa Nova craze in North American. The January 18th concert will highlight Figueirdo and Peplowski as they recreate the music from this album and this era in their own special way.

Tickets for Diego Figueiredo and Ken Peplowski: The Bossa Nova Wave are $27.50 for adults and $17.50 for students and children under 12 in advance. As with all concerts, jazz and special programs, ticket prices increase $5.00 on the day of the event. The performance will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5PM and two hours prior to every event. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in Centenary Stage Company news and special offers.





