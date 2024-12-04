Centenary Stage Company’s Holiday Spectacular Continues at the Sitnik Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Centenary Stage Company’s Holiday Spectacular: A Christmas Carol: The Musical continues its run in the Sitnik Theatre with its second week of shows. The production runs until December 15th, with many performance times and dates available, including some weekday matinees. This coming week, performances will take place on Wednesday 12/4 at 2:00 PM, Thursday 12/5 at 7:00 PM, Friday 12/6 at 8:00 PM, Saturday 12/7 at 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM, and Sunday 12/8 at 2:00 PM. Tickets range from $25.00 - $30.00 for adults depending on the performance, with discounts available for students, Seniors (65+), and Children (12 and under) on select performances. Thursday evening performances will feature BOGO tickets at the box office window beginning at 5:00 PM on the day of that performance.

CSC’s production of A Christmas Carol is a musical stage adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story, featuring music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent. It follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly businessman who is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, leading him to confront his actions and transform his life. The adaptation is faithful to the original story but adds Alan Menken’s signature melodies and moments to bring the tale to life on stage, suitable for the whole family (Please note that Centenary Stage Company does have a minimum age requirement of 5 years old to attend).

Performance dates and times for A Christmas Carol are Wednesdays, December 4th and 11th at 2pm and 10 am respectively; Thursdays, December 5th and 12th at 7pm; Fridays, December 6th and 13th at 8 pm; Saturdays, December 7th and 14th at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, 8th and 15th 2:00 pm. There are 2 school matinees at 10am, scheduled on Tuesday December 10th, and Wednesday, December 11th, please call the box office to reserve for those events.

A Christmas Carol (Broadway Version) is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), who owns the licensing for the show. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

