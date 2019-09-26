Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival Series Presents THE THINGS THEY CARRIED

Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival kicks off October 24 through October 27 with The Things They Carried. Based on Tim O'Brien's literary classic, adapted for the stage by Jim Stowell and starring David Sitler, The Things They Carried is a one-person tour-de-force that explores the lines between truth and reality as fact and fiction blur in this unforgettable soldier's journey. This limited engagement will be presented October 24 through October 27 in the Edith Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ. Performance dates and times are Thursday, October 24 at 7:30 pm; Friday, October 25 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, October 26 at 8:00 pm and Sunday, October 27 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $25.00 to $27.50 for adults with discounts available for students & children under 12. Tickets are available online at centenarystageco.org or by calling the box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

Based on the literary classic by Tim O'Brien The Things They Carried powerfully recalls the personal journey from his innocent years in rural Minnesota to the jungles of Vietnam. Dramatized by Jim Stowell, the play contains graphic descriptions of war violence, very mild sexual content, and use of explicit language. Audience discretion is advised.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2019-2020 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including Premiere Season Sponsor The House of the Good Shepherd, Season Sponsor Heath Village Retirement Community, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





