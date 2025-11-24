Centenary Stage Company to Present WIZARD OF OZ Character Photo Fundraiser

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Centenary Stage Company is adding extra magic to this year’s Holiday Spectacular, The Wizard of Oz, with a character photo fundraiser offered after the 2:00 PM performance on December 6th. Photo opportunities are $10 per individual child or $25 for groups of 3–6, creating a festive and affordable way to capture the holiday spirit and make unforgettable memories.

This holiday season, Centenary Stage Company will present The Wizard of Oz. Performances will run November 28–December 14 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company’s production will feature 16 performances throughout the run, including a special matinee on Tuesday, December 9th at 10:00 AM for school groups as a field trip opportunity.

Performance dates and times for The Wizard of Oz are Thursdays, December 4 and 11 at 7:00 PM; Fridays, November 28 and December 5 and 12 at 8:00 PM; Saturdays, November 29 and December 6 and 13 at 8:00 PM; and Sundays, November 30 and December 7 and 14 at 2:00 PM; with special additional matinee performances at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 28, Wednesday, December 3 and 10, Saturday, December 6, and Tuesday, December 9.

Tickets range from $20.00–$32.50 for adults, with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances and Thursday evening performances. The preview matinee performance on November 28 will also feature a special offer for Hackettstown residents with proof of address.