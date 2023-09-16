Centenary Stage Company to Opens 38th Season Next Week with The Company Men

Don't miss this ultimate mixtape experience on September 23rd.

By: Sep. 16, 2023

Centenary Stage Company's 2023-24 Season will begin next week on Saturday, September 23rd with a Curtain Up! Gala concert performance by The Company Men at 8:00 pm. This performance will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Tickets for the Curtain Up! Gala concert are $35.00 for orchestra seating, $30.00 for balcony seating, and all tickets increase by $5.00 the day of the performance. For more information or to purchase tickets call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900, or visit Centenary Stage Company online at the link below!

The Curtain Up! Gala is CSC's first event of their 2023-24 Season, celebrating their 38th season of performing arts in Hackettstown. This one-night-only concert event will feature a performance by The Company Men, a four-man pop vocal group who mash today's top 40 hits with reimagined classics of the last 8 decades. Their show “THE ULTIMATE MIXTAPE EXPERIENCE: A Tribute to Eight Decades of Music's Greatest Hits” brings the audience 70+ songs in just 90 minutes covering a wide genre of artists from the Temptations to the Weeknd.

The group features artists who have appeared on television including The Voice & American Idol, as well as several Broadway and National Tour productions. They have performed over 3500 shows combined worldwide at performing arts centers, private events, casinos as well as on multiple Cruise Lines. They have also appeared as a group on national/regional television shows, such as Hallmark's Home and Family, Good Day New York and the SoCal PBS Holiday Special to name a few. The Company Men have shared stages with artists such as Mariah Carey, Colbie Caillat, Daughtry, Chaka Khan, Natalie Cole and most recently Billy Idol and Sheena Easton.

For more information, visit the link below or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers. 

The 2023-24 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, The New Jersey Theatre Alliance, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, Explore Warren, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.




