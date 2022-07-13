Centenary Stage Company Welcomes : Featuring The Sensational Soul Cruisers

Destination Motown: featuring the Sensational Soul Cruisers will perform in Centenary Stage Company's Sitnik Theatre on Saturday, July 23 at 8:00 pm as part of CSC's 2022 Summerfest. This performance will take place in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Tickets for Destination Motown: featuring the Sensational Soul Cruisers are $35.00 for Orchestra seating and $30.00 for Balcony seating. Ticket prices increase $5.00 the day of the performances. For more information, go to centenarystageco.org or call Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.

"Destination Motown" is performed by The Sensational Soul Cruisers, the 11-piece show band that replicates the iconic hits and legendary performances of The Temptations, the Jackson Five, Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson and so many others. It is a fully choreographed multi-media show with a band that is described as "a cross between Kool and the Gang, Chicago and the Temptations, delivering a "WOW" show, time after time". Their multi-media performance includes many scenes from the 60's and 70's, taking the audience on a musical and visual journey of the Motown revolution that inspired a generation.

Destination Motown: featuring the Sensational Soul Cruisers will perform on Saturday, July 23 at 8:00 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Tickets for Destination Motown: featuring the Sensational Soul Cuisers are $35.00 for Orchestra seating and $30.00 for Balcony seating. Ticket prices increase $5.00 the day of the performance. For more information, go to centenarystageco.org or call Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.

The 2021-22 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor The House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.