Centenary Stage Company Reschedules BIG BEAT BIG BAND Concert Due to Weather

Due to the impending inclement winter weather forecast, Centenary Stage Company in consultation with the Big Beat Big Band, and in consideration of patron, staff, and artist safety has rescheduled the Winter Thaw Music Festival presentation of the Big Beat Big Band from its originally scheduled date to Sunday, February 1 at 2:00 PM. The performance will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University.

Current ticket holders will have their tickets transferred automatically to the new performance date without the need to re-issue new tickets. Additional tickets remain on sale and can be purchased online by phone at (908) 979 – 0900, or in person at the Centenary Stage Company box office located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday, from 1 – 5pm and two hours prior to every performance.

Since its formation in 2014, Big Beat Big Band has been driven by a singular goal: creating music that sounds good and feels good. Infusing the classic big band format with modern influences from funk, jazz, and R&B, the ensemble delivers a fresh, vibrant sound that honors tradition while pushing creative boundaries.

Drawing inspiration from legendary ensembles such as the Thad Jones–Mel Lewis Orchestra, alongside contemporary icons like Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway, Thundercat, and Jill Scott, Big Beat Big Band offers audiences a dynamic and soulful concert experience. Anchoring the group is the husband-and-wife duo of Allison and Caleb Rumley. Allison’s powerful, versatile vocals and compelling songwriting pair seamlessly with Caleb’s expert command of the instrumental ensemble and mastery of the big band form.

Tickets for the Big Beat Big Band are $22.50 for all seats when purchased in advance. All ticket prices increase by $5.00 on the day of the performance.