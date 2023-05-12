Centenary Stage Company Is Seeking Applicants For 2023-2024 Internship Program

The Centenary Stage Company, a professional theatre in residence on the campus of Centenary University in Hackettstown, NJ, is currently seeking applicants for the 2023 - 24 Artistic Internship Program.

Centenary Stage Company is seeking to fill one internship position immediately and a second internship position no later than July 1, 2023. Interested applicants should submit a resume with two letters of recommendation via email as PDF attachments with the subject line: CSC Internship Application to youngc15@centenaryuniversity.edu.

Applicants wishing to send hard materials via mail may do so by sending required materials to:

Attn: CSC Artistic Internship

Centenary Stage Company

400 Jefferson Street

Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Designed to provide interns the opportunity to explore all facets of the business of theatre, Artistic Interns will be immersed in all elements of theatrical and performing arts production from administrative to performance and production opportunities. The program is geared toward applicants who have completed their undergraduate training and are seeking to bridge the gap between their academic career and the professional industry while providing young artists a place to network and build their early careers. By providing real-world experience in a hands-on, fast paced environment, the aim of the program is to equip Artistic Interns with a vast array of skills, knowledge, and experience. Artistic Interns will also work alongside and directly with industry professionals, both resident artists and nationally renowned professional guest artists, broadening their network of colleagues.

This is a paid internship with a monthly stipend. Additional per performance stipends will be available to Artistic Interns participating in the Young Audience Series Touring program. No housing is provided. All applicants should be local with the ability to commute. The Artistic Internship is a yearlong commitment from start date. Flexible evening and weekend availability as dictated by the CSC 2023-24 Performing Arts Event Calendar is required.

All interns, regardless of specific area of focus, will work closely with CSC staff and gain extensive training in daily operations and management of the business including assisting with marketing, development, fundraising, community and educational outreach, company and production management, patron relations, digital content creation, live stream production, graphic design, social media engagement, web development, and all other administrative initiatives. Artistic Interns will become proficient with Theatre Manager, the ticketing software used widely by performing arts organizations across North America, as well as various other software programs utilized by the organization, including but not limited to; Microsoft Office suite and various Adobe programs such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and After Effects. Although primarily administrative in nature, the program grants performance and/or technical opportunities to candidates interested in those areas of focus.

Performance focused interns will be granted the opportunity to audition for and, if cast, perform in CSC mainstage productions. Although the internship does not guarantee casting in any CSC mainstage production, it does promise performance opportunity to those interested. Interns with a performance focus, if cast in a CSC mainstage production operating under a standard Actor's Equity Association (AEA) contract, may be eligible to join Actor's Equity Association through AEA's new Open Access Membership Policy. AEA membership is not guaranteed and is fully dependent on the rules and regulations of eligibility set forth by Actor's Equity Association. In addition, interns will be granted the opportunity to perform with the CSC Young Audience Series Touring program and those participating in the touring program will receive an addition per performance stipend.

Stage Management and Technical focused interns will be granted opportunity to work on both mainstage and touring productions. Interns with this focus will have the opportunity to work in the production shops, rehearsal studios, backstage assignments, assistant direct, assistant stage manage, operate light and sound boards, as well as various other production responsibilities as dictated by individual production needs. These interns will have the opportunity to work with resident production staff, alongside guest professionals in lighting, scenery, sound, costume, and with AEA stage managers and actors. These interns will also be granted the opportunity to work with the CSC Young Audience Touring Program and participating interns will receive an additional per performance stipend.

For more information regarding the Centenary Stage Company Internship please visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

