Centenary Stage Company Continues Dance Series With Moe-tion Dance Theater

Under the artistic direction of Maureen Glennon Clayton, moe-tion dance theater will present an evening of work as part of Centenary Stage Company's 2019-2020 performing arts season, Saturday, March 7th at 8:00 pm, in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

Five noteworthy pieces will be showcased at the March 7th performance, in particular Betty, created and choreographed by artistic director, Marueen Glennon Clayton. Betty focuses on its main character, Betty, a grandmother struggling with dementia. The story follows Betty from her youth to adulthood and on into her senior years, as she comes to terms with loss of her memories. Other works to be premiered are tHEre, created by Glennon Clayton in collaboration with dancers Bryan Mataland and Andrew Kruep. green-eyed created by Glennon Clayton and Centenary Stage Company's own, Lea Antolini, tour director for the YAS (CSC's Young Audience Series) and Centenary University professor. Making Herstory created by Rachel Brown and Ebbb & Flow also created by Glennon Clayton will showcase at the March 7th performance as well.

Maureen Glennon Clayton, who resides in Flemington, is a well-known dancer, choreographer and dance educator in NJ. She holds a full-time teaching position at Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School and is an adjunct professor at Centenary University. Maureen is a graduate of Montclair State University, where she earned her BFA in Dance and County College of Morris, where she earned her AS in Recreation& Leisure / Dance. Her modern dance theater company, moe-tion dance theater, is dedicated to experimenting and creating new forms of expression. Known for its diverse repertory and collaborative work, moe-tion dance theatre has performed at numerous festivals, showcases and venues throughout the tri-state area. Glennon Clayton's mission is to create an atmosphere of individualistic contribution, allowing her dancers, collaborators and audiences to explore their own thoughts, interpretations and ideas of the subject matter presented.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You