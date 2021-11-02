Centenary Stage Company Announces Cast For A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A Christmas Carol written by Stephen Temperley and based on the story by Charles Dickens returns to Centenary Stage Company's Sitnik Theatre this season. Nineteenth-century London comes to life with this adaption made specifically for Centenary Stage Company.

The cast of A Christmas Carol by Stephen Temperley will include Centenary Stage Company favorites including staff, students, alumni, and previous CSC veterans. Joining the cast are Carl Wallnau, Stephen Davis, Lea Antolini-Lid, Danny Rutigliano, Kyle Walton, Chris Robertson, Emily Bennett, Kayla Yepez, Emily Kurnides, Kai Vialva, Serena Buchan, Cody Jackson, Luis Rodriguez, Christina Polichetti, Chris Hara, and Megan Moran.

Centenary Stage Company's own Artistic Director and Chair of the Centenary University Theatre Department, Carl Wallnau, will be reprising his role as the beloved, yet cantankerous, Ebenezer Scrooge and serves as this production's Director. Wallnau has appeared in several CSC productions including: A Christmas Carol (Ebenezer Scrooge), The Sunshine Boys (Willie Clark), Dracula (Abraham Van Helsing) and directed numerous productions at CSC including world premieres of Inventing Montana, The Tillie Project, and The Poetry of Pizza, as well as several American and New Jersey premieres. In addition to his work at CSC, Wallnau has worked extensively at numerous regional theatres including Paper Mill Playhouse, Second Stage in NYC, People's Light, The Lark Theatre, The Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, Hartford Stage, Bristol Riverside, Forum Theatre, Premiere Stages, Orlando Shakespeare Theatre, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, Foothills Playhouse, and spent 14 months on the road with the First National Tour of Titanic.

Also returning to reprise their roles are Kyle Walton as Cratchit and Marley, Stephen Davis as Timothy Cratchit and the Narrator, Lea Antolini-Lid as Mrs. Dilber and the Ghost of Christmas Past, and Emily Bennett as Mrs. Cratchit and Belle.

New to the cast are Danny Rutigliano and Chris Robertson. Danny Rutigliano will be taking on the roles of Businessman, Fezziwig, the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Old Joe, and has been seen on and off Broadway as well as in television and movies. Some of Rutigliano's previous credits include Beetlejuice, which he'll be returning to in the spring, Billy Elliot, The Lion King, and Elf, The Musical. Chris Robertson will be taking on the roles of Fred, Young Scrooge, and Peter Cratchit and has multiple credits in theatre, film, and television as well. Robertson's previous credits include Godspell, Cabaret, and A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Performances will take place November 26 through December 12 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Tickets range from $25.00 - 29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children 12 and younger. If you are unable to attend in-person a live stream is also available for December 5 at 2:00 pm for $10.00.

For more information, go to centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.