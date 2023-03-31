Centenary Stage Company Announces Auditions For Next Stage Rep Summer Musicals

Centenary Stage Company, a not-for-profit professional theater in NW NJ, is thrilled to announce auditions for its Summer Stock Season. This summer CSC will present Rock of Ages and Seussical the Musical. Auditions will take place on May 4th and May 5th from 6 -10pm at the Centenary Stage Company located at 715 Grand Ave, Hackettstown NJ.

Rock of Ages, the Tony Award -nominated Broadway musical is a hilarious high energy tribute to the rock music of the 1980s. The show features classic rock hits for the iconic bands such as Journey, Bon Jovi, and Poison. CSC is seeking talented actors and singers for the following roles.

Drew: a bar back with dreams of becoming a rock star (tenor)

Sherrie: a small-town girl who move to Hollywood to pursue her dreams (mezzo soprano/belt)

Stacee Jaxx: A famous and charismatic rock star (tenor)

Dennis: the owner of the Bourbon Room, a famous rock club (baritone)

Lonny: the funny and enthusiastic narrator of the show (tenor)

Regina: the hippie protestor who wants to shut down the Bourbon Room

Franz Klineman: son of Hertz Klineman (tenor)

Hertz Klineman: father of Franz and owner of the Real estate company that wants to demolish the sunset strip and Bourbon Room (baritone/Tenor)

Seussical the Musical is a family friendly production that brings to lie the beloved character and stories of Dr. Seuss. The show features music and lyrics by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, the award-winning duo behind Ragtime and Once on this Island. Seeking the following roles:

The cat in the hat: a mischievous and playful character who serves as the narrator

Horton the Elephant: a kindhearted and loyal elephant who tries to protect the WHO's of Whoville

JoJo: a young person who has a wild imagination and gets into trouble at school

Gertrude McFuzz: a bird who is in love with Horton

Mayzie La Bird: a glamorous and selfish bird who convinces Horton to sit on her egg

The Kangaroo: A sassy kangaroo who gossips about Horton

Those auditioning should prepare 16 - 32 bars of a musical theater song. If auditioning for Rock of Ages, please prepare a song from the show that showcases vocal range. Auditionees will also be asked to dance and read from the script. Rehearsals begin the first week of June. Rock of Ages runs July 6th through July 16th. Seussical runs July 27th - August 6th.

All roles are open. CSC is looking for diverse performers of all ethnicities to fill the roles. Housing provided on the campus of Centenary University.

For more information about the auditions, and to sign up for a time slot, please visit the Centenary Stage Company Website at www.centenarystageco.org or call 908-979-0900

For more information, or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.