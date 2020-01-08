Centenary Stage Company Amps Up Second Weekend of Music Festival with Diego Figueiredo and Ken Peplowski

Centenary Stage Company's 2020 January Thaw Music Festival amps up its second weekend with Grammy nominated Diego Figueiredo and clarinetist extraordinaire Ken Peplowski as they bring to life the music of the famous album, "Jazz Samba." Diego Figueiredo and Ken Peplowski: The Bossa Nova Wave is set to perform at the Lackland Performing Arts Center Saturday, January 18th @ 8:00 pm.

"Diego Figueiredo is one of the greatest guitarists I've seen in my whole life. The world needs to listen to his music," raves fellow legendary guitarist George Benson. Figueiredo's superb technique, timing and imagination have made him one of the hottest international names to date. His unique interpretation and emotion has impacted fans and concert goers in more the 60 countries around the world.

Mel Torme is quoted as saying, "Since the advent of Benny Goodman, there have been too few clarinetists to fill the void that Goodman left. Ken Peplowski is most certainly one of those few. The man is magic." Peplowski has recorded over 70 CDs as a soloists and close to 400 as a sideman with some of the most notable names in the music industry. He has headlined the Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, Birdland Jazz Club, the Blue Note and Dizzy's Club amongst many other venues.

The January 18th performance will feature these two virtuoso musicians, Diego Figueiredo and Ken Peplowski, as they bring to life the music of this era in their own special way.

Finishing Centenary Stage Company's 2020 January Thaw Music Festival will be Sam Reider and the Human Hands. Reider is an award-winning composer, multi-instrumentalist, and singer who is making waves at the intersection of the jazz and Americana worlds. The Human Hands are a collective of virtuoso acoustic musicians based in New York City who have developed a cult following and a reputation for mind-bending sets of high-energy, improvised music. This award-winning group will perform Saturday, January 25th at 8:00 pm.

Tickets for all January Thaw performances are $27.50 for adults and $17.50 for students and children under 12 in advance. As with all concerts, jazz and special programs, ticket prices increase $5.00 on the day of the event. All January Thaw Music Festival performances will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5PM and two hours prior to every event. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in Centenary Stage Company news and special offers.

The 2019-2020 season of Centenary Stage Company's performing arts events is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including our Season Sponsors the House of the Good Shepard, Heath Village Retirement Community, Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), Fulton Bank and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You