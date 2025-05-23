Cast Set for THE WIZARD OF OZ at Algonquin Arts Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Algonquin Arts Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz, running from July 12 through July 27, 2025. Tickets start at just $27 and are available now.

Step into the magical world of Oz featuring all the beloved moments and iconic songs of the classic MGM film. This timeless musical adventure will transport audiences on an unforgettable journey with Dorothy, Toto, and their loyal companions as they follow the Yellow Brick Road. With stunning visuals, a heartwarming story, and the music generations have come to love, The Wizard of Oz is a must-see event for audiences of all ages.



The Wizard of Oz creative team includes; Anthony Greco, Director; Jessica O’Brien, Choreographer; Stephen Strouse, Musical Director; Onali Rosado, Rehearsal Stage Manager; Rachel Krupnick, Production Stage Manager; Jason Greenhouse, Scenic Designer, Roman Klima, Lighting Design; Emily Davis, Costume Design; Joe Ficarra, Prop Design, Jan Topoleski, Sound Design, Jennifer Eagan, AYE Teaching Artist and Julie Nagy, Producer.



The cast for The Wizard of Oz includes:



NICOLE DIBLASI (DOROTHY GALE) is absolutely thrilled to be making her Algonquin debut in this magical production! Recent credits include: Alice by Heart (Alice), Significant Other (Kiki), Little Women (Jo March), Anything Goes (Erma), Into the Woods (Cinderella). Nicole is a rising sophomore at Kean University earning her BFA in Musical Theatre.

CHARLES Thomas Hughes (SCARECROW) is very excited to be playing the Scarecrow! You may have seen him in past productions at the Algonquin including Hello Dolly! (Ambrose), Elf: The Musical (Matthews), Fiddler on the Roof (Fiddler/bottle dancer) and a few others! He also recently made a debut at Phoenix Production as (Peter) in Peter and the Starcatcher!

EDWARD ITTE (TINMAN) is thrilled to be joining the cast of The Wizard of Oz as the Tinman. Past credits include: Elf the Musical (Buddy) and Hello, Dolly! (Cornelius Hackl).

ANTHONY PREUSTER (LION) is no stranger to the feline world, Anthony has previously prowled the stage in CATS (Old Deuteronomy) and stirred up mischief in Seussical (Cat). He’s ready to roar once more; because sometimes, all it takes is a little courage and a great costume. Other credits: Pirates (Stanley), Little Shop (Seymour), Guys & Dolls (Nathan), Spelling Bee (Barfee), Matilda (Wormwood), Anything Goes (Moonface) and Shrek (Farquaad).

JENNIFER SHRESTHA (WICKED WITCH) is thrilled to be working with this amazing cast and Production Team on this beloved classic. AAT credits include: Footloose (Ethel), Fiddler (Yente), and Diary of Anne Frank (Mrs. Van Daan). Other favorites are Beauty and the Beast (Wardrobe), Rumors (Chris), and Rent (Lexi).

FRANK ROGERS (PROFESSOR MARVEL/THE WIZARD OF OZ) is an actor/singer/dancer and has worked most of his life in show business. He was seen on Broadway as Groucho Marx in The Coconuts. Favorite roles include: Evita (Magaldi), Showboat (Frank Shultz), Guys & Dolls (Nicely), Minnie's Boys (Groucho), and Crazy for You (Bela Zangler). Film/TV credits: Step Up 3D, Law & Order: CI, The Guru, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, One Life to Live, and All My Children.

Jennifer Baker (GLINDA) is making her debut at AAT. She has been involved in community musical theater since 1995. After taking a break and being a mom the last 5 years, she is honored to be playing the role of Glinda! Some of her favorite roles include: State Fair (Margie), Hello, Dolly! (Miss Money) and Anything Goes (Hope).

BARBARA (BEE) SCALICI (AUNT EM) is thrilled to be making her debut on the NJ stage. She is a 45-year veteran of Staten Island community theatre. Notable roles: Grease (Frenchy), Most Happy Fella (Cleo), On the Town (Hildy), Rumors (Cookie), Nunsense (Rev. Mother, 3x), and Arsenic and Old Lace (Abby Brewster).

DARREN DEANGELO (UNCLE HENRY/ GUARD) is thrilled to again perform in this absolute classic (he’s literally seen the movie 100 times!) for his seventh production on the Algonquin stage. Prior AAT roles include: 1776 (George Read), Fiddler (Mordcha), Hunchback of Notre Dame (Choir), Man of La Mancha (Barber), Elf (Mr. Greenway) and A Christmas Carol (Charity Man).

JENNIFER EAGAN (MISS GULCH) is thrilled to be back at AAT after appearing in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Wife). Other credits include: The SpongeBob Musical (Karen), Willy Wonka (Mrs. Teavee), and Into the Woods (Baker’s Wife). Jen is the AYE Lead Teaching Artist for this production.

CARL Sterling Smith (HICKORY/POLISHER/ENSEMBLE) is thrilled to be back at the Algonquin! Previous AAT credits include: Mary Poppins (Teddy Bear, Ensemble), Hello, Dolly! (Dance Ensemble), and The Sound of Music (Ensemble). Carl is a rising sophomore at Staten Island’s Wagner College, majoring in theatre performance and arts administration!

CRAIG FITZGERALD (ZEKE/ENSEMBLE) is happy to appear in his first performance with Algonquin. He’s was seen in Phoenix Productions Peter and the Starcatcher (Fighting Prawn/Grempkin) and has done many shows with BCCT and with his high school BMHS Mustang Players.

ANTHONY ECKERSON (HUNK/CROW/ENSEMBLE) can’t wait to perform in his first ever show at the Algonquin Arts Theatre! He had previously performed as a part of the Lacey Township High School Theatre Department.

JOSH FERRO (WINKIE GENERAL/CROW/ENSEMBLE) is excited to return to the Algonquin stage! favorite credits include: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Naphthali), Footloose (Bickle), The Lightning Thief (Luke Castellan), and Grease (Eugene). He’s excited to return to the land of Oz after being a munchkin 14 years ago!

ARIANA CENTAMORE (TOTO PUPPETEER/ENSEMBLE) graduated from Stockton with a degree in Theatre Management/Arts Admin. She worked at Surflight in their educational touring program and at AAT as an AYE instructor. She works part-time at The Basie on the Production Team for student productions. She has choreographed at multiple area high schools and community theaters. Favorite roles include: Cats (Rumpleteazer), West Side (Anybody’s) and Peter Pan (Peter Pan).

NOELLE COBURN (MANICURIST/ENSEMBLE) is delighted to perform in her first AAT production! She will attend Rowan University as a musical theater major next year. Recent credits include: Frozen JR (Elsa), Little Mermaid (Ariel), The Prom (Alyssa Greene), and Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really (Marilla).

OLIVIA CONTI (MANICURIST/ENSEMBLE) is thrilled to be back on the AAT stage! Credits include: Beauty and the Beast (Belle), You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Sally Brown), Chicago (Velma), and many others.

KELLY FITZGERALD (BEAUTICIAN/ENSEMBLE) just graduated from Brick Memorial High School and is very excited for her first production at the AAT! Recent roles include: Mary Poppins (Bird Woman/Miss Andrew), Beetlejuice Jr. (Barbara Maitland), and It’s a Wonderful Life (Clarence Odbody).

MADISON GREENFIELD (TREE/ENSEMBLE) is delighted to return to the Algonquin Stage! Recently she played Wendy Jo in AAT’s production of Footloose. Some of her favorite roles include Cats (Jellylorum), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Apache Dancer/Wife), and Mean Girls Jr. (Regina George).

KYRA GRIGGS (MANICURIST/ENSEMBLE) is thrilled to return to the AAT for the third time! Past credits include: Amadeus (Katherina Cavalieri), White Christmas (Tessie), and All Shook Up (Matilda Hyde).

AMIE HUESTON (BEAUTICIAN/ENSEMBLE) is thrilled to be back for her second production at AAT! Past credits include: Newsies (Buttons), Mean Girls Jr. (Gretchen), Matilda (Mrs. Wormwood), Wonderful Life (Mary), Beetlejuice Jr. (Delia), Cats (Coricopat) and Mary Poppins (Mary).

DANIELA JULIAN (BEAUTICIAN/ENSEMBLE) is excited to be back at the Algonquin this summer. She was previously seen in Cats (Tantomile) at the Algonquin. Other credits include: Mary Poppins (Mrs. Corry), Beetlejuice Jr. (Sky), and Matilda (Lavender) for the Brick Memorial Mustang Players.

Kyle Kennedy (CROW/ENSEMBLE) is thrilled to be in his second AAT show! He appeared in last season in White Christmas (Scooter/Ensemble). Kyle is an English teacher at Long Branch High School and an adjunct professor at Montclair State University.

JAKUB KRISO (ENSEMBLE) is excited to be returning back at the AAT! Jakub’s past AAT credits include: Footloose (Ensemble), Joseph … Dreamcoat (Dan/Baker), and Cats (Alonzo). Outside of AAT, Jakub has also been in Mary Poppins (Bert), Beetlejuice Jr. (Adam), Matilda (Trunchbull) and Mean Girls Jr. (Mr. Duvall).

BRYNN MCKEE (TREE/ENSEMBLE) is thrilled to be in her third AAT show! She is a part of the Theatre Academy at TRN and is a dancer at Eastside Dance. Past credits: Joseph … Dreamcoat (Children's Chorus), Footloose (Ensemble), Crazy for You (Mitzi), Annie (Pepper), Mamma Mia (Ensemble).

BENJAMIN NELLER (POLISHER/ENSEMBLE) is ecstatic to be back at the Algonquin! Previous AAT credits include: Mary Poppins (RSM/Ensemble), Hello, Dolly! (RSM/Ensemble), The Sound of Music (RSM/Ensemble), Elf (Ensemble), and Cats (Mr. Mistoffelees). He is currently a pre-medical student at Harvard.

ADELINE FAITH O’MARA (TREE/ENSEMBLE) is excited to be back at AAT for the summer alongside such an incredible cast where she was last seen in Joseph … Dreamcoat (Mrs. Potiphar) and Cats (Quaxo).

AVERY PATELLA (CROW/ENSEMBLE) is excited to be back onstage and performing in AAT's production of The Wizard of Oz! Past credits include: Rock of Ages (Asst. Choreographer), The Lightning Thief (Choreographer), Sweeney Todd (Tobias Ragg), Hello, Dolly! (Ensemble), Newsies (Spot Conlon), and many more with the Grunin Performing Arts Academy!

THE MUNCHKINS

*JAX TERRY (MAYOR) is thrilled to be back on the AAT stage! Jax will be a Freshman at MHS and he is excited to be a part of the Drama Club. Favorite AAT credits: Tommy (10-Year-Old Tommy), A Christmas Story (Flick), The Sound of Music (Kurt), and Elf (Michael).

*KEEGAN HAACK (CORONER/BRAGGART SOLO) is thrilled to return to Algonquin's stage having previously performed in Mary Poppins (Michael) and Kinky Boots (Young Charlie). He was the winner of a 2024 Perry for Ragtime (Little Boy). Other favorite shows include Music Man (Winthrop) and A Christmas Carol (Tiny Tim).

*JOSEPH SERZAN (BARRISTER) is grateful to follow the Yellow Brick Road back home to AAT, where he has appeared in Joseph … Dreamcoat (Children's Chorus) and Fiddler (Cheder Boy). Other recent credits: Matilda (Bruce) and Mary Poppins (Ensemble, U/S Michael).

*LILIANA CULP (LULLABY LEAGUE/TOT) started her passion for acting in her school performances of Finding Nemo Jr. (Dory) and Winnie the Pooh (Rabbit). She has performed at Exit 82 in Elf Jr. (Elf Child) and Count Basie Theatre in The Little Mermaid (Gull 1, Fish & Chef). She loves to act, sing and dance.

*CORDELIA ROSE GARTON (LULLABY LEAGUE/TOT) was seen in Willy Wonka’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Charlie Bucket) at the Middletown Arts Center Theatre. Upcoming: Aladdin (Lamp Salesman) at the Middletown Arts Center Theatre.

*AUBREY RUIZ (LULLABY LEAGUE/TOT) is excited to perform at AAT. She previously performed in the ensembles of Jack and the Beanstalk and Mary Poppins Jr. Aubrey has a passion for musical theatre and enjoys dance, singing, gymnastics, and playing the flute.

*PATRICK ABEL (LOLLYPOP GUILD/TOUGH GUY) is thrilled to be back for Wizard of Oz! He was last seen at AAT in Joseph … Dreamcoat (Children's Chorus).

*KESTON CARRERA (LOLLYPOP GUILD/TOUGH GUY) is excited to be making his musical theater debut! A creative spirit with a passion for music and the arts, he will be entering Wall Intermediate School in the fall.

*BRYCE NELLER (LOLLYPOP GUILD/TOUGH GUY) is 10-years-old and thrilled to be part of this production of The Wizard of Oz! He appeared in Shrek Jr. (Captain of the Guards).When not on stage, Bryce enjoys playing soccer and hanging out with his friends.

*MARY SERZAN (MUNCHKIN/CITY FATHER) is "positively, absolutely" over the rainbow to make her first foray onto the AAT stage. She's appeared here in workshop showcases and as a reader in the ‘Page & Stage’ program. Other credits: Peter Pan (Lost Boy/Twin) and Mary Poppins (Ensemble).

*LILY TAPPER (MUNCHKIN/CITY FATHER) has always loved performing and has participated in classes at the Algonquin and through Howell PAL for several years. This is her first time participating in a full show and she is so excited to be a part of this cast.

*KAIYA PEARL TEDESCHI (MUNCHKIN/CITY FATHER) has been singing and performing for her family and friends since she could talk, and is thrilled to be making her debut theatrical performance in The Wizard of Oz! When not putting on a show, Kaiya loves to draw, play guitar, swim, and play with her puppy, Pozzy.

*Indicates Algonquin Youth Ensemble Student

An extension of the Performing Arts Academy (PAA), Algonquin Youth Ensemble (AYE) is a competitive program through which students may audition for Broadway Series productions. If cast, an AYE student will be enrolled in theatre classes that run in conjunction with the rehearsal period of the show. AYE students will practice skills and explore concepts in class that they directly apply to their performance on the stage. Since 2017, AYE is a tuition-free program thanks to our sponsor Broadway Ray.

