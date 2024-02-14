Cast Set for THE CLUB by Chris Bohjalian at George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse has revealed the complete cast of The Club, a new play written by Chris Bohjalian (The Flight Attendant, The Lioness) and directed by Artistic Director David Saint. The Club will begin previews on Tuesday February 27, open on Friday March 1, and run for a limited engagement through March 17, 2024.

The cast of The Club will include Grace Experience (Grounded) as Marion Willows, Ryan George (Midwives) as Peter Kendricks, Ali Marsh (The Commons of Pensacola) as Anne Barrows, Brendan Ryan (West Side Story) as John Willows, Samaria Nixon-Fleming(Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Angela Kendricks, Skyler Hensley (Devil’s Hollow) as Olive Barrows, and Fred Weller (To Kill A Mockingbird) as Richard Barrows.

The Club will feature set, projection, and media design by James Youmans (Conscience), costume design by Lisa Zinni (Tales From the Guttenberg Bible), lighting design by Tyler Micoleau (The Band’s Visit), original music and sound design by Scott Killian (A Picasso), and wig and hair design by Tommy Kurzman (I Need That). Rick Sordelet (The Lion King) is the Fight Director and Samantha Flint (Having Our Say) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

Everyone wants to belong to the club, but what will it cost you?

Three married couples collide in a suburban living room one autumn Sunday – what they think is a refuge from the rock ‘n roll turbulence outside their neighborhood – only to discover there’s no escape from the era’s cultural upheaval.

The Club is receiving its world premiere at the George Street Playhouse. New York Times #1 bestselling novelist Bohjalian also premiered his critically acclaimed stage adaptation of his novel, Midwives, in 2020 at George Street Playhouse.

Chris Bohjalian’s The Club is rich with biting wit and startling twists as it explores racism, marriage, and the lies we tell ourselves daily. And though the play is set in 1968, it’s eerily timely.

“I was immediately struck by how this complex, fascinating play set in 1968 New Jersey has an uncanny relevance to the present day,” says Artistic Director David Saint. “Chris’ nuanced examination of white saviorism and the lies we tell each other as well as ourselves is sure to provoke much discussion and debates on the ride home.”

The performance schedule for The Club is as follows: Wednesday – Saturday at 8pm; Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

George Street Playhouse will also host a conversation with Chris Bohjalian on Thursday February 15 at 7pm at the East Brunswick Public Library. The discussion will be moderated by GSP’s Artistic Director David Saint, who will delve into the upcoming world premiere of Bohjalian’s play and his latest novel, The Princess of Las Vegas.

George Street Playhouse will offer an open captioned matinee performance on Saturday March 9, a symposium performance on Sunday March 10, and an audio described performance on Sunday March 17.

Tickets to The Club begin at $25 and are now on sale at www.georgestreetplayhouse.org/theclub.