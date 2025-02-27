Cast Set For FOOTLOOSE at Algonquin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its latest musical, Footloose. This sold-out show will run eight performances March 28-April 6, 2025. Join in for the ultimate dance sensation - Footloose! This explosive musical, based on the beloved '80s film, is set to take your breath away with its infectious energy and a story that will have you cheering for freedom! With a chart-topping soundtrack featuring hits like "Footloose," "Let's Hear It for the Boy," and "Holding Out for a Hero," this high-energy production will have you tapping your feet and singing along.

The cast for Footloose includes:

JOEY MAHER (REN MCCORMACK) is overjoyed to be making his AAT debut! For the past few years, he has been assisting RBC Performing Arts with productions like Midsummer Night's Dream, Anything Goes and Addams Family (Basie Award). Joey has been doing theater professionally from a young age, performing in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular (Ben) and has his B.F.A. in Musical Theater from Rider University. Recent credits include West Side Story (Riff), Spring Awakening (Melchior), and Chorus Line (Mike).



JEFF BODNAR (REV. SHAW MOORE) Credits include: National/International Tours: Grease (Danny), The Pajama Game (Sid); Regional: Evita (Che), Man of La Mancha (Padre), West Side Story (Tony), Jesus Christ Superstar (Jesus) and Algonquin's Hunchback of Notre Dame (Clopin) and Fiddler on the Roof.



LILLIAN PAUL (Ariel Moore) is ecstatic to bring Ariel to life in Footloose at the Algonquin! Some of her favorite roles include: The Addams Family (Wednesday), Almost, Maine (Marvalyn), and Rent (Maureen).



CHRISTINA RYAN (VI MOORE) is thrilled to be making her debut at the Algonquin Arts! Credits include: You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Lucy), Ragtime (Mother), The Secret Garden (Rose), Legally Blonde (Vivienne), Jekyll & Hyde (Emma), The Last 5 Years (Cathy).



LINDSAY PAIGE SPITZER (RUSTY) is excited to cut Footloose on stage at the Algonquin after playing Hodel in last season's Fiddler on the Roof! Past credits: TL5Y (Cathy), SFANW (Woman 1), Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey), The Little Mermaid (Ariel), Beautiful (Cynthia), Hair (Chrissy).



THOMAS KREY (WILLARD HEWITT) is excited to be returning to the Algonquin stage since performing in Grease (Doody) and Tommy (Cousin Kevin). He is a graduate of AMDA NY and has recently finished performing for Disney Cruise Line in Australia.



JENNIFER SHRESTHA (ETHEL MCCORMACK) is thrilled to return to the Algonquin stage where was last seen in Fiddler on the Roof (Yente) and The Diary of Anne Frank (Mrs. Van Daan). Other credits include: Head Over Heels (Gynecia), Rent (Lexi), Clue (Scarlet) and Rumors (Chris).



Matthew Johnson (CHUCK CRANSTON) is thankful to be alongside an incredibly talented cast and crew, as well as many former cast-mates from shows all throughout his time performing. He's been in Algonquin productions of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Joseph), Fiddler on the Roof (Perchik), Tommy (Tommy) and more.



MADISON GREENFIELD (WENDY JO) is absolutely thrilled to be a part of Algonquin's Footloose! This marks her fourth show at AAT. Some of her favorite roles include: CATS (Jellylorum), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Apache Dancer/Wife), and Mean Girls Jr. (Regina George).



*AUTUMN MANGAN (URLEEN) is excited to debut at the Algonquin. She was seen previously with Lacey Township High School Theater in Anastasia (Anya), The Little Mermaid (Ariel), Mamma Mia! (Sophie), and Cinderella (Fairy Godmother/Marie).



MARISSA DEVEAU (LULU WARNICKER) is thrilled to be working on another AAT show! Onstage: Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins), West Side Story (Anybodys), Children of Eden (Yonah), Titanic (Kate Mullins), concerts with The Philadelphia Orchestra and NY Philharmonic. Music Direction: Tuck Everlasting, Mary Poppins, Elf, Hunchback. Choreography: Elf, Mary Poppins. Marissa is also the Education Coordinator at AAT.



JOSEPH DEMAIO (WES WARNICKER) is thrilled to be back on stage with AAT! He is a proud graduate of Wagner College with a BA in Theatre/Speech. Credits include: Mary Poppins (George Banks) Jekyll & Hyde (Jekyll/Hyde) Guys & Dolls (Nathan), Next to Normal (Dan Goodman), and Crazy for You (Bela Zangler).



JOHN C. SHORT (COWBOY BOB/COACH Roger Dunbar) is excited to kick off my Sunday shoes in this wonderful show. Recent credits: The Diary of Anne Frank (Otto), Christmas Carol Radio Play (Jake Laurents), Batboy (Dr. Parker), and Ragtime (Tateh).



DR. KAREN GRAY (ELEANOR DUNBAR) is thrilled to be back at AAT! She was part of the onstage choir in Algonquin's The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Other stage credits include: Little Women (Aunt March), The Sound of Music (nun choir), 1776 All Female Cast (Col. Thomas McKean), Titanic (Ida Straus), and Children of Eden, as well as several seasons of Scrooge! and Wish Upon a Song.



IMMANUEL ARCHILLA (LYLE) Immanuel is thrilled to perform in Algonquin's production of Footloose in the role of Lyle. Some of his past productions include: Cats (Rum Tum Tugger) The Last 5 Years (Jamie), Little Women (Laurie), Xanadu (Sonny), and many more.



DANNY MARKS (TRAVIS) is proud to be part of AAT's Footloose! You may know him from previous AAT productions such as, Grease (Ensemble), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Pharaoh, Levi), and White Christmas (Marty, Ensemble).



JOSH FERRO (BICKLE) Josh Ferro is excited to return to the Algonquin stage as Bickle in Footloose! Favorite credits include: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Naphthali), Grease (Eugene) and The Lightning Thief (Luke).

JAVIER COSS (JETER) is excited to be part of this incredible production of Footloose! Some of his favorite credits include: JOSEPH… (Judah), West Side Story (Shark), and In The Heights (Ens/Sonny & Piraguero u/s). He's very passionate about theater and loves bringing stories like this one to life through music and dance!



JAMES CHIANESE (GARVIN) is so excited to be back on the Algonquin stage. Some previous AAT credits include: Rent (Angel), Tommy (Pinball Lad), Kinky Boots (Angel), Hunchback (Congregation).



JOHN B. GEKLE, JR. (PRINCIPAL HARRY CLARK) is pleased and proud to mark another show at the Algonquin since 2013. Memorable shows include: Peter Pan (Smee) and Damn Yankees (Welch).



Robert Weinstein (COP) gladly returns for his fifth time at AAT. Other favorite shows include: Forever Plaid (Sparky), Titanic (Thayer), and Phantom. He's directed county premieres of Honk!, Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and Moby Dick the Musical! RW has also directed and performed in numerous revues and cabarets across the county.



KAREN BEAVIS (BETTY BLAST) is making her theatrical debut at Algonquin Arts Theatre. As a lover of all things 80s, Footloose is the perfect show to start with. She is in awe of the talent in this cast, and so excited to be a part of it.



*LAYLA DE LA PAZ (ENSEMBLE) is excited to make her AAT debut! Layla has been an avid lover of theatre since she was five, she has been in productions at her Donovan Catholic, such as Our Town (Rebecca Gibbs), Music Man (Gracie), & The Addams Family (Pugsley). Layla has also been part of Lakehouse Music Academy where she sang lead vocals in the band Unamused, performing at Stone Pony, Bar A, & The Vogel.



*SAMUEL FELDMAN (ENSEMBLE) is excited to be part of this amazing cast and production of Footloose. He was seen at AAT in Grease (Ensemble) and A Christmas Story (Ensemble). Other credits include: Beauty & The Beast Jr. (Gaston), Shrek Jr. (Shrek), Bye Bye Birdie (Conrad), and Matilda (Bruce).



SENECA GIACHETTI (ENSEMBLE) is so excited to perform yet again at Algonquin. Previously she was seen at AAT in CATS (Cassandra), Seneca finds so much joy in dancing and is excited to help bring this show to life!



JACK GLASSMAN (ENSEMBLE) is very excited to be making his AAT debut in Footloose. Being in Footloose has always been a dream show of his. He's been involved with Pegasus Production Company in shows such as 13: the Musical (Malcom), Mamma Mia! (Eddie), and Lightning Thief (Kurt Cobain/Camper).



Luke Hall (ENSEMBLE) is thrilled to be performing in Footloose. This is his fifth production with AAT. Previous AAT credits: Mary Poppins, A Christmas Story, The Sound of Music and, Fiddler on the Roof (Bottle Dancer). Other credits include: Mamma Mia! (Pepper/SM), The Little Mermaid (Scuttle/SM), Cinderella (SM).



KASI HOWES (ENSEMBLE) is thrilled to be in the cast of Algonquin's production of Footloose! Some of her favorite theatre credits include: Mamma Mia! (Sophie), Little Women (Amy), Cinderella (Gabrielle) and Godspell (Joanne).



JAKUB KRISO (ENSEMBLE) is a senior at Brick Memorial High School and is thrilled to be returning to the Algonquin Stage! Some of his recent credits include: Joseph…Dreamcoat (Dan/Baker), Cats (Alonzo), Beetlejuice Jr. (Adam Maitland), and Matilda (Trunchbull).



*SOPHIA LAVINO (ENSEMBLE) is excited to be a part of the Algonquin's production of Footloose. Previous shows include: Mean Girls Jr., Sister Act, Mamma Mia! and Annie.



*BRYNN MCKEE (ENSEMBLE) Is thrilled to be in her second AAT show! She is a part of the Theatre Academy at TRN and dances at Eastside Dance Company. Past credits include: Joseph…Dreamcoat (Children's Chorus) Crazy for You (Mitzi) Annie (Pepper) Mamma Mia! (Ensemble).



LIAM STRATTON (ENSEMBLE) is excited to return to AAT and join the cast of Footloose. His previous credits include: Fiddler on the Roof (Bottle Dancer), Into the Woods (Cinderella's Prince), and Mamma Mia!.



SIENNA VALENTINO (ENSEMBLE) is a freshman Communications major at The College of New Jersey, is very excited to be a part of her third AAT production. Previous credits: Annie (Duffy) and Hello Dolly! (Ermengarde) along with many high school shows including Grease (Rizzo).



The Footloose creative team includes; Gina Lupi, Director; Kathleen Pearlberg, Choreographer; Stephen Strouse, Musical Director; Jade Rogers, Rehearsal Stage Manager; Rachel Krupnick, Production Stage Manager; Jason Greenhouse, Scenic Designer, Roman Klima, Lighting Design; Joanne Penrose, Costume Design; Joe Ficarra, Prop Design, Jan Topoleski, Sound Design, Marissa DeVeau, AYE Teaching Artist and Julie Nagy, Producer.

*Indicates Algonquin Youth Ensemble Student (AYE).

