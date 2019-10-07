Cast Announced for DAVID'S PLAY

Express Lane Productions has announced casting for David's Play, a new play by Tom Rowan (Kiss and Cry, The Second Tosca) that will be presented October 27 to November 3 as part of this year's NY Fringe BYOV Festival. The show will play at the Chain Theatre Main Stage, 312 West 36th Street in Manhattan, which is serving as a Fringe venue for the first time this season.

The cast includes Katie Ailion*, Joseph Dean Anderson, Catherine Calloway, Alex Gagne, Morgan Hahn, Will Valles and Avery Whitted*. The production team includes Playwright Tom Rowan, Director Greg Pragel*, Producer Dickson Lane* and Stage Manager Robert Neapolitan*.

*AEA members - David's Play is an approved AEA Showcase.



Pragel says about the play: "I believe this show speaks to the passionate millennial artist, and to anyone who has had a dream and followed it. It's the voice of the New York actor who hustles every day and are out there trying, and to the ones who are struggling to find their way. It's for those in our theater community who keep the dream alive, and those who take a different path. It's a story about connection, memories, and what you would do for your dreams and those who you love."

Rowan says: "I'm thrilled to be returning to FringeNYC, where my first full-length play, Kiss and Cry, premiered way back in 2004! That was a wonderful and memorable experience, and I feel this year is going to be terrific as well. It's always exciting to be part of the artistic community that comes together for the Fringe Festival, which has a unique energy and spirit, and the Festival is an especially appropriate venue for David's Play, which is all about people pursuing their artistic dreams in the city. We have a wonderful cast, and the fact that most of them really did go to college together, like the characters in the play, guarantees that they're going to have a wonderful rapport and sense of ensemble on stage together. I can't wait to share that with the audience."

David's Play will he performed during the NYC International Fringe Festival at the Chain Theatre Main Stage 312 W. 36th Street New York, NY 10018(between Eighth and Ninth Avenues) Fourth Floor

Performance dates are October 27th at 8:00 PM, October 29th at 6:00 PM, October 31st at 8:30 PM, November 2nd at 2:00 PM, November 3rd at 4:00 PM.

For tickets please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/davids-play-fringebyov-tickets-70867615947

For more information please visit: http://www.tomrowan.net/davidsplay/





