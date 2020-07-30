Carolyn Dorfman's NJ Summer Dance Goes Virtual, August 3 - 7

If you're doing a Staycation and want to do something fun but active while at home, you can register to participate in NJ Summer (Virtual) Dance with the renowned Carolyn Dorfman Dance. Since 2008, NJ Summer Dance (NJSD) has been offered for one week every August for dancers of all abilities ages 13 or older. This year NJSD has moved online so that participants can enjoy the one-week dance intensive while keeping safe. The program runs from Monday, August 3rd through Friday, August 7th, Noon - 4:30pm, and will include training in modern/contemporary dance through a variety of workshops with the company's talented dancers and special guest artists.

NJ Summer Dance provides group classes, drop-in classes, personal attention, interactive conversations with working professionals, a film series and community building experiences. The week culminates with a virtual performance on Friday, August 7, at 6:00 p.m.

If you are not able to commit to the full week's program, you can enjoy "drop-in" classes to include "African Dance" with Karen Love (Founding Artistic Director, Umoja Dance); "Ballet, Jazz and Pilates" with Dorfman dancers; and a special panel discussion on "Art and Activism" with Nigel Campbell (Senior Company Director, Gina Gibney Dance), Akanchha Karki (Founder/Director, Katha Ghera Theater, Nepal) and Joanne Leone (Visual Artist, former art teacher in Newark public school, Dorfman board member).

New additions to the weeklong intensive will include different movement and fitness classes which are open both to full-week participants and the general public, and a film series of classic Dorfman dance works.

"We've tailored our program to accommodate both the serious and the casual dancer," explained Choreographer and Artistic Director Carolyn Dorfman. "Even more importantly, we want everyone, whether full-week participants, drop-ins, or dance enthusiast to have a wonderful time and a worthwhile experience."

NJ Summer (Virtual) Dance Intensive with Carolyn Dorfman Dance is scheduled from noon until 4:30 for the week and costs only $175.00. To register and/or to view the full schedule, go to the website at www.carolyndorfman.dance. Drop-in classes range from $10 to $15 per class and participants may register the day of the class. However, you must register 30 minutes before the class in order to be admitted via Zoom. If you have questions, call 908-687-8855 or send an email to njsummerdance@carolyndorfman.dance.

