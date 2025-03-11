Carolyn Dorfman Dance Will Host Benefit Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An evening benefiting the arts education and community impact of Carolyn Dorfman Dance will be held on Wednesday, April 2, at the Maplewood Country Club, 28 Baker Street, Maplewood. The event, billed as REACH "an evening of fundraising and recognition," will feature performances by the CDD dancers and "Spotlight Friendz" plus will honor longtime education partners Tenaya Bascomb, Supervisor of Performing Arts at Passaic County Technical Institute, Kelly Douglas-Jackson, Principal of the Union County Academy for Performing Arts, and Tracy Monteiro, Supervisor of Visual and Performing Arts in the Elizabeth Public Schools.

This annual benefit is one of the major highlights of the year for the company and our patrons. It features incredible food, open bar, entertaining performances by our dancers and especially our bold and brave Spotlight Friendz with awards to our long-term partners. The Emcee for the evening is versatile actor and arts administrator, Deonte Griffin-Quick. Great dance music will be provided again by DJ Prince Hakim. The company with our Spotlight Friendz will perform excerpts from repertory favorites "Keystone," "Klezmer Sketch," "The Attitude of Doing," and "WAVES."

Come and support our Spotlight Friendz as they join our dancers to help raise funds to maintain and grow our arts education programing:

· Board member and Montclair resident Alissa Alter

· New York City Resident Adam Caper

· Montclair resident Marylou Cabrera

· Montclair resident Glenn Cabrera

· Avenel resident Deonte Griffin-Quick

· Summit resident Dr. Rebecca Yang

"We are thrilled to present the second year of Dance Friendzy! which was so much fun last year. We will be reaching to connect and build community as everyone supports Carolyn Dorfman Dance," said artistic director, Carolyn Dorfman. "Our company has been bringing dance to K-12 schools, colleges/universities, community organizations, senior citizens and organizations supporting people with disables and audiences in and outside of New Jersey for more than 40 years. This is a special evening where you can support yours and our friends, dedicated arts educators, and our company."

Sponsorships and Tickets, including donations to your favorite Spotlight Friendz, can be purchased online at https://cddc.ejoinme.org/reach2025.

This fun-filled evening begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Maplewood Country Club, 28 Baker Street in Maplewood. Attire is festive or business. The evening begins with cocktails and a buffet dinner, followed by a stirring dance performance featuring our Spotlight Friendz and awards to three incredible arts educators.

