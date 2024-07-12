Cape May Stage Presents MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B New Jersey Professional Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cape May Stage has announced the New Jersey professional premiere of Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B, a fast-paced, comedic, and modern reimagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous sleuth and sidekick.

Written by award-winning playwright Kate Hamill, this lively production is set to open on July 17th and runs through August 25th, with shows Tuesday through Sunday nights at 8pm. Directed by Roy Steinberg, Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B explores the dynamic partnership of a new Holmes and Watson as they navigate a series of exhilarating adventures.

This quasi-dysfunctional odd couple emerges from a pandemic fog to face a cunning supervillain, promising non-stop laughs and hijinks galore. Audiences of all ages will embark on a thrilling ride filled with wit, humor, and excitement.

Featuring professional Equity actors Leah Schwartz, Alexis Bronkovic, Amanda Baxter, and John Patrick Hayden, this play was one of the most produced shows in the country during 2023, and Cape May Stage is proud to bring the New Jersey Professional Premiere to their stage. "Coming out of the pandemic and welcoming the opportunity to laugh, Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B is the perfect tonic for whatever ails you," says Steinberg. "Cape May Stage delivers a smart and funny twist on the iconic characters."

Tickets for "Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B" are now available for purchase online at www.capemaystage.org or by calling the box office at 609-770-8311. Sponsored by The Bedford Inn, EscapeMay Escape Rooms, and Homestead Realty.

Cape May Stage is celebrating its 35th Anniversary Season of producing compelling and impactful theater that engages audiences and enriches their lives. Located at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse on the corner of Bank and Lafayette Streets in the heart of historic downtown Cape May, NJ, Cape May Stage is dedicated to showcasing diverse, contemporary theater in the nation's oldest seaside resort. For more information, visit www.capemaystage.org, or contact Cape May Stage at info@capemaystage.org.

