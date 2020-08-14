Cape May Stage Presents A Virtual Reading Of ADRIFT

The reading will take place on August 20th at 6:00 pm EST.

Cape May Stage will present a virtual reading of Adrift by Richard Alleman and directed by Anthony Newfield, streaming on Cape May Stage's Virtual Theater page at https://vimeo.com/444248628 and on Cape May Stage's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CapeMayStage/ on August 20th at 6:00 PM (EST).

The virtual reading of Adrift features two-time Tony nominee Alison Fraser (Secret Garden, Romance/Romance) along with Glauco Araujo, Karen Archer, and Anthony Newfield. Adrift exposes a day in the life of a wealthy WASP couple trying to escape the horrors of a dystopian world by living full-time aboard an ultra-luxurious cruise ship-turned-condo colony.

"I've been intrigued by the ads for cruise ships that cater to the super-rich who own their accommodations and live on board year-round," says playwright Richard Alleman. "Like a floating gated community, these ships promise luxurious insulation from the real world outside. But what would it be like living on one-especially in a dystopian world? I tried to explore that possibility in Adrift."

This short play was originally produced at the 2019 New York Frigid Festival by Poked Bear Theater. Asya Gorovits, writing in Theater is Easy, lauded Alleman in her review of the play's Frigid Festival run saying that he "uses his various verbal weapons skillfully," wielding "absurdist horror" to go "mercilessly after the ignorant.... I had a great time, laughing while being simultaneously horrified."

Cape May Stage continues to move forward through the launch of a digital streaming platform that host virtual readings, virtual events, and a lecture series. Through readings like Adrift, Cape May Stage continues to navigate a path through the uncertainty of the pandemic to keep audiences engaged and entertained. With the launch of Cape May Stage's Virtual Theater audiences from across the country can view live-captured performances, virtual events, educational programming and industry-related content.

To view stream of Adrift on Thursday, August 20th at 6:00 PM visit https://vimeo.com/444248628

For more information about past and upcoming digital events visit

https://vimeo.com/capemaystage

For up to date information about Cape May Stage visit

https://www.capemaystage.org/

