Cape May Stage Has Announced Their 2020 Season

Cape May Stage- Join Cape May Stage on Sunday, January 26th from 10:30 am -2:30 pm as Fins Bar & Grille opens its doors to help raise money through their Sunday Social Event. The Sunday Socials have become a popular fun-raising event of the season with a build your own Mimosa and Bloody Mary bar, live music, brunch, and full lunch menu. Fins Bar & Grille, 142 Decatur Street, in the heart of Cape May. For more information call 609-884-3449.

Come celebrate with us at Fins Bar & Grille and learn all about the 32nd season with office staff, board members, volunteers, and our Artistic Director, Roy Steinberg. "With the number two so predominate in this 2020 season, we decided to explore marriage - in the broadest sense of the word - as our theme. The loyalty of our audience represents a kind of marriage and we intend to be true to what you have come to expect at Cape May Stage. This "not-for-profit" corporation is also married to certain artists who work here repeatedly; this season might also be called the "welcome back" season for the relationships this theatre has enjoyed with writers, directors, designers and performers" says Roy Steinberg, Artistic Director of Cape May Stage.

Cape May Stage's 2020 season opens on May 20th with Adopt A Sailor by Charles Evered. Adopt A Sailor is about Patricia and Richard, a successful and hip couple from New York City who inadvertently "adopt a sailor" from Turkey Scratch, Arkansas who changes their lives forever. The poignant comedy runs through June 26th.

Nobody does Neil Simon like Cape May Stage, so there's no better way to begin the Summer Season than with one of his most enduring comedic masterpieces, Last of the Red Hot Lovers. Barney Cashman, middle-aged, overworked, and with no experience in covert maneuvers, is bored with his bland, "nice" life. He is anxiously trying to join the sexual revolution before it's too late. His bungled attempts at seduction will leave audiences howling with laughter. In 2016, Barefoot In The Park by Simon was a smash sellout, so patrons are advised to order tickets early. Last of the Red Hot Lovers previews July 1st and closes August 7th.

Next up from the writer of M*A*S*H*, Cheers and Frasier comes this new play full of high sea hilarity. Guilty Pleasures by Ken Levine tell the story of Larry and Jinx, a married couple with a stagnant marriage who take a cruise vacation where they run into their celebrity crushes: America's top news anchor and his wife, Hollywood's biggest star. Larry and Jinx give each other a "free pass" to see if they can seduce them, but will this bring them back together or tear them apart for good? Guilty Pleasures takes sail on August 12th and leaves port on September 25th.

The fall season begins with Shirley Valentine by Willy Russell. This life-changing comedy follows middle-aged Liverpool housewife Shirley Valentine, who is trapped in humdrum, frequently talking to her kitchen walls just for a bit of conversation life. But when her best friend wins a trip-for-two to Greece, Shirley is suddenly pulled away from her boredom into an adventure that will change her life forever. Faced with romantic possibilities and sudden self-awareness, Shirley begins to see the world, and herself, in a different light. Shirley Valentine runs September 30th-October 30th.

The season of "Marriage" wraps with 25 Decembers: The Hanukkah Ham & Other Christmas Tragedies, a new play by veteran playwright Shawn Fisher. Running November 18th-December 27th, 25 Decembers: The Hanukkah Ham & Other Christmas Tragedies, is a comical look at a writing team, and former couple, as they revisit growing up and falling in love through many years of celebrating the holidays together.

For more information about the 2020 Season or any event at Cape May Stage you may call the office at 609-770-8311 or visit us online at capemaystage.org





