Cape May Stage Announces Line-Up For 2022 PNC Arts Alive Broadway Series

Cape May Stage has announced the 2022 line-up for the annual PNC Arts Alive Broadway Series, a trio of musical tribute performances celebrating beloved singers, influential genres, and Broadway tunes. These one-night-only concerts feature lauded performers and present a diverse array of musical styles. The series allows patrons and our community here in Cape May to experience world class, award-winning Broadway entertainers to Cape May, which in past years have included Lucie Arnaz, Jimmy Webb, Constantine Maroulis, and Adam Pascal to name a few. "The Broadway Series is the natural extension of the premiere theater in South Jersey by bringing the most important musical artists and musical genres to our community. Celebrating life through music is part of Cape May Stage's celebration of life through theater," says Roy Steinberg, the Producing Artistic Director of Cape May Stage.

Dr. K's Motown Revue

The 2022 Broadway Series kicks off on July 18 with "Dr. K's Motown Revue." This acclaimed collective of seasoned musicians and singers take viewers back in time with authentic, lively Motown classics. The Cape May Convention Hall will host this family-friendly event, with out-of-your-seat dancing encouraged for all ages. Purchase tickets here.

RESPECT: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin

On August 15, the Broadway Series continues with "RESPECT: A tribute to Aretha Franklin," presented at the Cape May Convention Hall. The first female performer to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Aretha Franklin's musical legacy is profound-and is celebrated in this tribute performance by a talented group of Broadway vocalists. Purchase tickets here.

An Evening With Melissa Errico

Finishing off this trio of Broadway performances is "An Evening with Melissa Errico: A Celebration of Love and Broadway" on September 19 at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse. Tony Award-nominated actress and vocalist Melissa Errico-known for her Broadway roles in "My Fair Lady," "LES MISERABLES," and others-performs a curated selection of her favorite love songs from Broadway stages. "Any chance to hear Melissa Errico sing is a chance worth taking," hails the New York Times. Purchase tickets here.