Camden County College and Friends of the Indian King Tavern Museum Team Up For Free Events This Spring

Events are leading up to the Haddonfield Skirmish on June 3.

Mar. 15, 2023  

This spring, Camden County College and Friends of the Indian King Tavern Museum have teamed up to present a free seven-part lecture series that will give voice to the "Unheard Voices of the American Revolution."

These lectures -- along with a spirited "debate" between John and Abigail Adams on May 25 -- plus author talks, family activities and other events leading up to the Haddonfield Skirmish, start in mid-April and continue until the Skirmish on Saturday, June 3.

The Skirmish brings history books to life with a day of Revolutionary War soldiers, horses, clashes between colonists and redcoats, family friendly programming, music, and important moments from South Jersey and Haddonfield's history in the founding of the U.S.

The series will address underrepresented groups including Black people, Loyalists, Jewish people, Freemasons, and women, as well as the role of diseases and injuries during wartime.

Schedule:

  • When Religious and Political Beliefs Conflict: The Dilemma of Local Quakers during the American Revolution (April 12 at 6:30 pm, Lutheran Church of Our Savior, Haddonfield) - Dr. Garry Stone

  • The Impact of Disease on the American Revolution and Local Communities (April 19 at 1:00 pm, Blackwood Campus, Connector Building, Room 105 - Civic Hall) - Kelly Jackson

  • Phillis Wheatley: An Enslaved Poet (April 26 at 6:30 pm, Lutheran Church of Our Savior, Haddonfield) - Daisy Century, American Historical Theatre -

  • African Americans in the Age of Revolution (May 3 at 1:00 pm, Camden Campus, CTC Conference Center) - Kendra Boyd

  • Fighting for the Crown: Colonial Loyalists (May 17 at 6:30 pm, Lutheran Church of Our Savior, Haddonfield) - Herb Kaufman

  • We Were There Too: Jews and the American Revolution (May 24 at 7:00 pm, Cherry Hill Library, 1100 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill). - Norman H. Finkelstein

  • Freemasonry and the American Revolution (May 31 at 6:30 pm, Lutheran Church of Our Savior, Haddonfield) - John Herd Couch Minott

"Unheard Voices of the American Revolution" lectures are free and open to the public; Pre-registration is requested.


John and Abigail Adams Debate:

  • May 25, 7:00 pm (The Haddon Fortnightly, 301 Kings Highway East Haddonfield); $17.76 Register here.

