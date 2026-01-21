CINDERELLA: A SALSA FAIRY TALE Comes to The Growing Stage in February

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Growing Stage: The Children's Theatre of New Jersey will present Cinderella: A Salsa Fairy Tale. With a book and lyrics by Karen Zacarías (Ella Enchanted) and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma (Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus), this vibrant production runs February 6–15. Performances take place Saturdays at 4:00 PM, Sundays at 2:00 PM, with a special opening night performance on Friday, February 6 at 7:30 PM.

The production is directed by Danny Campos, TGS Veteran Artist, with musical direction by Melinda Bass O'Neill and choreography by Cari Sanchez.

Cinderella: A Salsa Fairy Tale poses the question: What will happen to Cinderella at the ball… game? That's the surprising climactic moment in this contemporary musical, which delightfully turns the classic fairy tale on its head by telling the story from both Cinderella's and the “stepsister's” perspectives. Cinderella, a newcomer from Puerto Rico, comes to visit her “stepsister,” Rosa, in the United States. The catch? Cinderella speaks only Spanish, and Rosa speaks only English. Will these two girls find a way to understand one another at the (basket) ball game? Featuring a fairy godfather and other delightful twists, Cinderella: A Salsa Fairy Tale crosses language and gender barriers while weaving a subtle lesson in empathy, sportsmanship, and respect. Families will be cheering in their seats.

Cinderella: A Salsa Fairy Tale features a professional company of artists including Natalia Isabel Lugo (TGS debut) as Cinderella; Diana Maldonado (TGS debut) as Rosa; Tyler Brian (Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus, Arthur & Friends) as Padrino; and Jay Michael Pumarada (Arthur & Friends) as Joey.