Centenary Stage Company's 2021 Summerfest Continues with ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE

Centenary Stage Company's Summer Musical Theatre Series continues with Always...Patsy Cline by Ted Swindley.

Based on a true story, Always...Patsy Cline tells a story of an unlikely friendship between the country music legend, Patsy Cline, and one of her fans from Texas, Louise Seger. This show is more than a tribute to the beloved country singer, and shows Cline and Seger's friendship develop over years of correspondence up until Cline's untimely death. Throughout the show Louise brings the audience on a journey through her memories with the letters they sent to each other accompanied by some of Patsy Cline's greatest hits.

Co-directing and choreographing this production is Centenary Stage Company's own Lea Antolini-Lid with Jillian Petrie. Antolini-Lid serves as the program director for CSC's Young Audience Series as well as producer for the NEXTstage Rep. Summer Musical Theatre Series. Petrie works at Centenary University as an adjunct professor, and her recent directorial and choreography credits include professional Off-Broadway productions (AEA), opera, regional theatre, film, and international concerts.

Always...Patsy Cline features CSC alumni Emily Bennett as Patsy Cline. CSC audiences may remember Bennett from such productions as The Merry Wives of Windsor, Beauty and the Beast and A Midsummer Night's Dream. Opposite Bennett, and making her CSC debut, is Kayla Chirip as Louise Seger. Chirip is a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University and currently serves as Centenary Stage Company's Theatre Office Manager.

Ted Swindley's Always...Patsy Cline will run from July 29 through August 8 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ. The performance dates and times are Thursdays, July 29 and August 5 at 7:30 pm, Fridays, July 30 and August 6 at 8:00 pm, Saturdays, July 31 and August 7 at 8:00 pm, and Sundays, August 1 and 8 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $25.50 to $29.50 for adults with discounts available for select performances for seniors, students, and children under 12. Additionally, Thursday evening performances are "family nights" with a special "buy one get one free" ticket promotion when purchased in person at the CSC box office beginning at 5:30 PM. Buy One/Get One is not available for advance sales on-line or over-the-phone.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900.